Nigeria Ships 663 Million Metric Tonnes Of Goods To ECOWAS In H1 2025 – NEPC

Nigeria exported goods totalling 663 million metric tonnes to 11 ECOWAS countries in the first half of 2025, according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Speaking in Abuja, NEPC Director-General Nonye Ayeni said the figure represented a year-on-year increase compared to H1 2024. She added that 488 million metric tonnes worth $83.538 million were exported to 21 African countries outside ECOWAS, up from 1.96% to 2.59% of total export value.

Ayeni stressed that Nigeria’s engagement with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) continues to drive intra-African trade growth, offering significant opportunities for exporters and SMEs.

Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd and Starlink Global and Ideal Ltd retained their positions as Nigeria’s top non-oil exporters, accounting for 11.92% and 8.82% of total export value, respectively.

During the review period, 29 banks processed export transactions, with Zenith Bank Plc leading in non-oil export documentation, holding 31.98% of all Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs). First Bank Nigeria Plc and GTBank Plc followed with 12.44% and 11.47%, respectively.

The exports were routed through 18 exit points, including 8 seaports, 3 airports, and 7 land borders, with 94.15% passing through seaports. The NEPC also conducted 252 capacity-building sessions for 27,352 participants, covering export readiness, agricultural best practices, warehousing, manufacturing standards, and product labelling.