FG Partners With Flutterwave To Boost Youth Empowerment, Others

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth Development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flutterwave to drive youth empowerment, mentorship, and access to start-up funding.

The signing ceremony, presided over by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, was attended by senior government officials, including the Permanent Secretary, Olubunmi Olusanya. The partnership aims to equip young Nigerians with critical digital skills, provide mentorship opportunities, and facilitate funding for start-ups.

A key feature of the collaboration will see Flutterwave streamlining the disbursement of stipends to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, ensuring faster and more efficient financial access. This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises job creation, youth empowerment, and economic development.

The Director of Legal Services at the ministry, Ernest Ezebilo, emphasised the importance of the initiative in providing young Nigerians with the tools needed for success.

Flutterwave’s Co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to create sustainable opportunities for Nigerian youths. He noted that the partnership would establish a strong support system for aspiring entrepreneurs and job seekers.

Minister Olawande commended Flutterwave’s role in advancing youth-focused initiatives, describing the collaboration as a significant step towards realising President Tinubu’s vision for youth empowerment. He also highlighted the involvement of key agencies under the ministry, including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), in implementing various programmes.

Beyond youth empowerment, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has also partnered with Flutterwave to enhance financial inclusion for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The partnership will provide businesses with digital payment solutions, improved financial services, and capacity-building programmes.

Through this initiative, MSMEs will be able to accept diverse payment methods, including mobile wallets, card payments, and bank transfers. They will also gain access to working capital loans and credit facilities to foster business sustainability.

SMEDAN’s Director-General and CEO, Charles Odii, stressed that the collaboration would strengthen Nigeria’s small business ecosystem and enhance the competitiveness of local enterprises in the global market.