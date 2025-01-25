Nigeria Partners With U.S. Firm SBTS Group LLC To Equip Youths With Digital Skills

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) partners with SBTS Group LLC, a U.S.-based technology firm, to equip Nigerian youths with essential digital skills for global competitiveness.

DBI’s Head of Public Affairs, Akin Ogunlade, announces the collaboration, highlighting its potential to create thousands of job opportunities both locally and internationally.

This initiative aims to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide and improve digital literacy, both of which are critical for job creation and economic growth.

Strategic Collaboration for Digital Transformation

Ogunlade explains that the partnership leverages SBTS Group’s Intelligent Capacity Building Model (ICBM) alongside DBI’s expertise in ICT training. The initiative focuses on hands-on training, infrastructure development, and the establishment of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hubs across DBI campuses.

“The program provides training, infrastructure improvements, and BPO hubs across DBI campuses, enabling millions of Nigerians to acquire globally competitive digital skills and integrate into the global digital economy,” Ogunlade states.

The collaboration receives support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which projects that by 2030, over 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital proficiency, creating nearly 650 million training opportunities.

Ogunlade underscores the urgency of addressing Africa’s digital skills gap, emphasizing that this partnership serves as a strategic solution to the challenge.

“This initiative plays a crucial role in bridging Africa’s digital skills gap and creating sustainable employment opportunities,” he adds.

The DBI-SBTS partnership includes extensive upgrades to training facilities, with renovations already underway at DBI campuses in Enugu and Kano. Expansion plans are set to enhance the learning environment nationwide.

“Renovations and upgrades begin at DBI campuses, starting with Enugu and Kano, with a roadmap for nationwide expansion,” DBI President Daser David confirms.

The initiative also implements the ICBM framework, establishing BPO centers to drive innovation and strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global outsourcing market.

“Our collaboration with SBTS aligns with DBI’s mission to develop digital skills and transform lives. By integrating Nigerian youths into the global technology workforce, we lay the foundation for a competitive digital economy,” David states.

Government Commitment to Digital Skills Development

The initiative aligns with the federal government’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital literacy among Nigerian youths under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In August 2024, President Tinubu pledges to train 30 million Nigerians in digital skills by 2027, positioning the nation for an increasingly technology-driven economy.

The administration launches the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program to equip three million youths with digital and technical skills, fostering job creation in innovation-driven industries.

Under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), the government plans to train 40,000 Nigerians in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital competencies.

The DBI-SBTS partnership contributes significantly to these efforts by creating structured training pathways that prepare Nigerian youths for the global job market, attract investment, and enhance technological adoption across industries.