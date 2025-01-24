Nigeria Seeks Partnership With World Economic Forum On African Atlantic Gas Pipeline Project

The Federal Government of Nigeria seeks to partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project, which aims to connect Nigeria to Morocco and other African nations, enhancing regional energy security and fostering economic growth.

This announcement follows a meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and WEF President Mr. Børge Brende in Davos, Switzerland, during the ongoing WEF annual conference. The Vice President discusses how the pipeline will transport natural gas from Nigeria to North Africa and Europe, improving energy security and economic stability in the region.

Shettima emphasizes the strategic timing of the project, pointing to Europe’s current energy challenges due to disruptions in Russian gas supplies, as well as the rising global demand for energy driven by artificial intelligence, data mining, and storage. He states, “We are well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. Many West African nations with gas reserves are eager to contribute to the pipeline, and we are exploring undersea routes for shared benefits.”

The Vice President also notes that several littoral states in West Africa with gas reserves are interested in connecting to the pipeline, which would create a mutually beneficial system for all involved.

In addition to the pipeline project, Shettima highlights the ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. He stresses that these initiatives aim to drive sustained economic growth in Nigeria. Shettima also expresses Nigeria’s readiness to host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa summit, further reinforcing the country’s status as a leading economic power in Africa.

Shettima emphasizes Nigeria’s importance as the largest economy in Africa and its demographic significance, with a population of 250 million people. He predicts that by 2050, Nigeria will surpass the United States to become the third most populous nation in the world, and by the end of the century, it will become the most populous country globally.