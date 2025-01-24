The All-Share Index closes the trading day on January 23, 2025, with a decline of 48.15 points, settling at 102,788.20. This marks a slight drop of 0.05% from the previous close of 102,836.35, despite a marginal increase in trading volume.
Trading volume rises by 0.14%, moving from 393 million shares to 394.3 million.
Market capitalization remains stable at N63.1 trillion across 12,160 transactions.
In individual stock performance, SCOA and DAARCOMM record gains of 9.76% and 9.09%, respectively, while MORISON and CILEASING see declines of 9.98% and 9.91%.
GTCO and UBA emerge as the most actively traded stocks, contributing significantly to overall market turnover.
Market Summary
- Current ASI: 102,788.20 points
- Previous ASI: 102,836.35 points
- Day Change: -0.05%
- Year-to-Date Performance: +0.13%
- Volume Traded: 394 million shares
- Market Cap: N63.1 trillion
Top 5 Gainers
- SCOA: +9.76% to N3.60
- DAARCOMM: +9.09% to N0.84
- MAYBAKER: +8.43% to N9.00
- PRESTIGE: +6.82% to N1.41
- REDSTAREX: +4.99% to N5.05
Top 5 Losers
- MORISON: -9.98% to N3.61
- CILEASING: -9.91% to N3.91
- IKEJAHOTEL: -8.89% to N12.30
- NEIMETH: -8.51% to N3.44
- SUNUASSUR: -8.03% to N5.50
Trading Volume
Trading volume sees a modest increase of 0.14%. Key highlights include:
- GTCO leads with 42.1 million shares traded.
- UBA follows with 37.4 million shares.
- ZENITHBANK records 25.1 million shares.
- ACCESSCORP and JAIZBANK trade 24.3 million and 13.8 million shares, respectively.
Trading Value
In terms of trading value, the session is led by:
- SEPLAT, with transactions worth N7.9 billion.
- ARADEL, totaling N3.2 billion.
- GTCO and BUAFOODS contribute N2.5 billion and N1.3 billion, respectively.
- UBA records N1.2 billion in trades.
SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance
In the SWOOT category, notable declines include:
- ARADEL and MTNN, which drop by 1.1% and 0.81%, respectively.
For the FUGAZ group, all stocks post gains:
- UBA, GTCO, and ZENITHBANK rise by 2.34%, 1.67%, and 1.16%, respectively.
- FBNH and ACCESSCORP increase by 0.71% and 0.61%.
Market Outlook
- Despite the day’s decline, the All-Share Index shows potential to test the 105,000-mark again.
- Positive Q4 earnings reports and a favorable investment climate could drive buying momentum in upcoming sessions.