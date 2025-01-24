The All-Share Index closes the trading day on January 23, 2025, with a decline of 48.15 points, settling at 102,788.20. This marks a slight drop of 0.05% from the previous close of 102,836.35, despite a marginal increase in trading volume.

Trading volume rises by 0.14%, moving from 393 million shares to 394.3 million.

Market capitalization remains stable at N63.1 trillion across 12,160 transactions.

In individual stock performance, SCOA and DAARCOMM record gains of 9.76% and 9.09%, respectively, while MORISON and CILEASING see declines of 9.98% and 9.91%.

GTCO and UBA emerge as the most actively traded stocks, contributing significantly to overall market turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 102,788.20 points

102,788.20 points Previous ASI: 102,836.35 points

102,836.35 points Day Change: -0.05%

-0.05% Year-to-Date Performance: +0.13%

+0.13% Volume Traded: 394 million shares

394 million shares Market Cap: N63.1 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

SCOA: +9.76% to N3.60

+9.76% to N3.60 DAARCOMM: +9.09% to N0.84

+9.09% to N0.84 MAYBAKER: +8.43% to N9.00

+8.43% to N9.00 PRESTIGE: +6.82% to N1.41

+6.82% to N1.41 REDSTAREX: +4.99% to N5.05

Top 5 Losers

MORISON: -9.98% to N3.61

-9.98% to N3.61 CILEASING: -9.91% to N3.91

-9.91% to N3.91 IKEJAHOTEL: -8.89% to N12.30

-8.89% to N12.30 NEIMETH: -8.51% to N3.44

-8.51% to N3.44 SUNUASSUR: -8.03% to N5.50

Trading Volume

Trading volume sees a modest increase of 0.14%. Key highlights include:

GTCO leads with 42.1 million shares traded.

leads with 42.1 million shares traded. UBA follows with 37.4 million shares.

follows with 37.4 million shares. ZENITHBANK records 25.1 million shares.

records 25.1 million shares. ACCESSCORP and JAIZBANK trade 24.3 million and 13.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading Value

In terms of trading value, the session is led by:

SEPLAT , with transactions worth N7.9 billion.

, with transactions worth N7.9 billion. ARADEL , totaling N3.2 billion.

, totaling N3.2 billion. GTCO and BUAFOODS contribute N2.5 billion and N1.3 billion, respectively.

and contribute N2.5 billion and N1.3 billion, respectively. UBA records N1.2 billion in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Performance

In the SWOOT category, notable declines include:

ARADEL and MTNN, which drop by 1.1% and 0.81%, respectively.

For the FUGAZ group, all stocks post gains:

UBA, GTCO, and ZENITHBANK rise by 2.34%, 1.67%, and 1.16%, respectively.

rise by 2.34%, 1.67%, and 1.16%, respectively. FBNH and ACCESSCORP increase by 0.71% and 0.61%.

Market Outlook