Nigeria Maintains Oil Output Above OPEC Quota

Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production rose to 1.507 million barrels per day (mbpd) in July, exceeding its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota by about 7,000 barrels per day.

The latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report shows that production inched up by 2,000 bpd compared to June’s 1.505 mbpd, marking the second consecutive month the country maintained output above its approved quota.

So far in 2025, Nigeria has met or surpassed its OPEC quota in January, June, and July. January recorded the highest output of 1.54 mbpd, while production fell to 1.46 mbpd in February, 1.40 mbpd in March, and 1.45 mbpd in May. April saw a modest recovery to 1.48 mbpd before output climbed above quota in June and held steady in July.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has linked the sustained improvement to the Project One Million Barrels Initiative, launched in 2024. The initiative focuses on reactivating dormant oil fields, streamlining regulatory approvals, and improving operational efficiency across the upstream sector.

NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, recently noted that crude and condensate production has risen from 1.4 mbpd to between 1.7 and 1.83 mbpd. He stressed that the government remains committed to achieving an ambitious target of 2.5 mbpd by 2026, adding that the recent addition of about 300,000 bpd underscores ongoing momentum.