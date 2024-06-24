Nigeria Loses N636 Billion In Revenue As Crude Oil Production Falls

Over N636.3 billion in revenue has been lost as a result of Nigeria’s consistent decline in monthly oil outputs since January 2024. According to data on oil production obtained from a Federal Government agency, Nigeria produced 1.43 million barrels of crude oil (excluding condensates) in January of this year, but that amount fell to 1.25 million barrels per day in May.

Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission revealed that although 44.22 million barrels of petroleum were produced overall in January, that number fell to 38.8 million barrels in May.

According to NUPRC data, this indicates a 5.43 million barrel decrease in crude oil production between January and May of this year.

The average cost of Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil in January was $80.12/barrel but moved up marginally to $81.75 in May, according to data from Statistica, an international statistical firm.

Also, the average exchange rate of the naira against the dollar in May this year was 1,434.1/$. The naira has been struggling since the Central Bank of Nigeria harmonised the country’s foreign exchange markets on June 14, 2023.

Based on the 5.43 million barrels crude oil production plunge, the price of Brent and the exchange rate of the naira in May, Nigeria lost an estimated revenue of about N636.3bn between January and May this year.

Meanwhile, it was further observed that while Nigeria produced 1.43mbpd of crude oil in January, this dropped to 1.32mbpd in February, crashed to 1.23mbpd in March, rose a little to 1.28mbpd in April, before falling to 1.25mbpd in May.

The continued plunge in Nigeria’s oil production has been blamed on the incessant vandalism of oil pipelines and crude oil theft. The government has been making efforts to address this issue, although it has not been as successful as anticipated.

On June 13, 2024, for instance, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited urged the judiciary to create a special court to try culprits of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, made the plea at the National Judges Capacity Building Workshop on the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, organised by the National Judicial Institute and INVESTIN 234 in Abuja.

Kyari also urged the judiciary to accelerate hearings on offences related to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, at the time.

The NNPC helmsman further called for the support of the judiciary in tackling the twin challenges of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism for the oil and gas industry to achieve its full potential as an enabler of national economic and industrial growth.

The Punch had exclusively reported that major oil companies lamented the impact of oil theft and pipeline vandalism on the availability of crude for local refineries.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Chinyere Almona, identified crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism as factors hindering the oil majors’ inability to meet their daily quotas.

She also explained that modular refineries were finding it hard to get enough crude. She also identified low crude oil production in Nigeria as a factor limiting international oil companies’ capacity to supply crude to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and other modular refineries.