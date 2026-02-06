Nigeria And South Korea Sign Landmark Pact For Africa’s First EV Plant

The Federal Government of Nigeria has entered into a major partnership with South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) to establish what is set to be Africa’s first full-scale electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on January 30, 2026, by the Minister of State for Industray, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, on behalf of the Nigerian government. This agreement marks a decisive shift from policy discussions to execution under the National Automotive Industry Development Plan and the National Energy Transition Plan.

The ambitious project is designed to be implemented in distinct phases to ensure long-term sustainability and local capacity building. The initial phase will focus on the assembly of electric vehicles, which will then transition into integrated in-house manufacturing as local supply chains mature. Once the facility reaches its full operational capacity, it is projected to produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles annually.

This scale of production is intended to not only serve the domestic Nigerian market but also position the country as a primary exporter of clean mobility solutions across the West African sub-region.

Beyond vehicle production, the partnership includes a comprehensive plan to develop a nationwide EV charging infrastructure. This addressable framework is critical for overcoming one of the primary barriers to EV adoption in Nigeria. Senator John Enoh highlighted that technology transfer is a central pillar of the engagement, ensuring that Nigerian engineers and professionals are active participants across the entire value chain.

The initiative is expected to create approximately 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing significantly to the government’s goal of generating green employment and fostering industrial innovation.

Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, emphasized that this collaboration will accelerate research, design, and human capital development. By partnering with South Korea, a global leader in automotive technology, Nigeria aims to leapfrog traditional fossil fuel-based manufacturing in favor of sustainable, green energy alternatives.

While analysts point to current electricity grid challenges as a hurdle, the government maintains that this project is a cornerstone of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions and decrease the nation’s heavy reliance on imported second-hand vehicles.