Equity Investors Gain ₦3bn As NGX Edges Higher

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a soft rally on Monday as investors reacted to continued disinflation across equity and fixed income markets, pushing key indicators up by about ₦3 billion.

The All-Share Index inched up 4.62 basis points, a 0.003% gain, closing at 149,437.88, while market capitalisation rose by ₦2.94 billion to settle at ₦95.27 trillion. Despite the marginal gain, trading remained cautious with total volume and value declining by 3.24% and 54.31%, respectively, as investors focused on selective stocks amid Nigeria’s easing inflation rate of 14.45% in November 2025.

Approximately 553.16 million units valued at ₦13.27 billion were exchanged across 28,907 deals. FCMB led in volume with 16.79% of units traded, followed by ACCESSCORP at 12.39%, CONHALLPLC at 9.27%, FIDELITYBK at 6.53%, and JAIZBANK at 5.42%. VITAFOAM dominated value trading with 13.40% of total trade value. Among top performers, SOVRENINS gained 10%, followed by GUINNESS (+9.96%), MECURE (+9.88%), FIRSTHOLDCO (+9.86%), AIICO (+9.86%), and ALEX (+9.68%). PRESTIGE led losers with a 10% decline, trailed by FTNCOCOA (-8.16%), GUINEAINS (-7.69%), ROYALEX (-7.25%), NB (-6.86%), and TIP (-5.88%).

The market breadth closed positive with 28 gainers against 22 losers. Sector performance was mixed: Banking led with a 0.89% gain, Insurance rose 0.87%, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas declined 0.79% and 0.05% respectively, while Industrial and Commodities sectors remained unchanged.