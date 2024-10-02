Nigeria Imported 20.30bn Litres Of Petrol in 2023 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that 20.30 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, were imported in 2023. The Nigerian Statistics Office revealed this in its Petroleum Products Distribution Statistics for 2023, which were released in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the report, the 20.30 billion liters of PMS reported in 2023 represents a 13.77 percent decline from the 23.54 billion liters recorded in 2022. The research stated that 4.94 billion litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), generally known as diesel, were imported in 2023.

“This indicated a 23. percent increase compared to the 4.00 billion litres recorded in 2022.” The report noted that PMS truckout stood at 20.22 billion litres in 2023, indicating a 16.96 percent decrease when compared to 24.35 billion litres recorded in 2022.

It said 69.71 million litres of household kerosene (HHK) were locally produced in 2023 compared to 44.68 million litres in 2022. “The figure indicates a growth rate of 56.02 percent over the period.”

For diesel, the report showed that 109.39 million litres were locally produced in 2023, indicating an increase of 6.76 per cent compared to the 102.47 million litres recorded in 2022.