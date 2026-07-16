Nigeria beats CBN’s 2026 projection as external reserves hit $51.86bn, highest in over 17 years

Key Points

Nigeria’s external reserves have climbed to $51.86 billion , their highest level in more than 17 years.

, their highest level in more than 17 years. The figure has already surpassed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2026 reserve projection.

Improved oil earnings, stronger foreign exchange inflows and sustained investor confidence contributed to the increase.

Economic analysts say the reserve growth reflects improving confidence in Nigeria’s economy and stronger export performance.

The higher reserve level strengthens the country’s capacity to support exchange rate stability and meet external obligations.

Main Story

Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to $51.86 billion, their highest level in more than 17 years, surpassing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) projection for the year.

Latest data from the apex bank shows the country’s gross foreign reserves stood at $51.86 billion as of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, extending a sustained upward trend recorded in recent months.

The latest reserve position marks the highest level since January 15, 2009, when Nigeria’s external reserves stood at $52.01 billion, during a period of elevated global crude oil prices before the global financial crisis weakened external balances.

The milestone reflects a strengthening external position driven by improved foreign exchange inflows, rising export earnings and sustained investor interest in Nigerian financial assets.

CBN data indicates that the reserves increased by approximately $22.69 million between Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, continuing the steady growth recorded since the second quarter of the year.

The reserves stood at $51.52 billion at the beginning of July before rising to $51.76 billion within the first week of the month and climbing further to $51.86 billion.

The continued growth reflects stronger foreign currency inflows and improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market. It also enhances Nigeria’s ability to meet international obligations, support exchange rate stability and cushion the economy against potential external shocks.

The latest increase follows a strong performance in June, when external reserves rose from $49.58 billion at the end of May to $51.45 billion by the close of June, representing an increase of nearly $1.9 billion within one month.

Between June 1 and June 18 alone, reserves expanded from $49.80 billion to $51.04 billion, while gains recorded in May also contributed to the sustained upward trajectory after fluctuations experienced during the first quarter of the year.

Although reserves declined from $49.23 billion at the end of March to $48.36 billion at the close of April, they had earlier rebounded from $46.27 billion in January to $49.69 billion in February, signalling a recovery supported by favourable developments in the oil sector and increased capital inflows.

The Issues

The steady increase in Nigeria’s external reserves signals improving macroeconomic fundamentals and strengthens the country’s external buffers. Higher reserves enhance the Central Bank’s capacity to manage foreign exchange liquidity, support exchange rate stability and meet external debt obligations. They also serve as an important indicator of investor confidence, although sustaining the momentum will depend on continued reforms, stable crude oil earnings and consistent foreign capital inflows.

What’s Being Said

Chief Executive Officer of Nisela Capital Limited, Dr. Jerry Igwilo, said:

“We have seen that in the last couple of months, the prices of crude oil have gone up because of the Iran-US war. What that has done is that it has increased the amount of dollars we get for selling our crude oil.

“For Nigeria, the increase in foreign reserves means that we’re able to get in more revenue in foreign currency.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said:

“It takes a lot of confidence in an economy for foreign inflows to come in, and of course, we have seen significant improvement in portfolio flows especially.

“In addition to that, our export performance has been improving. If you look at our trade data, you will see that increasingly, we have been in surplus for some time now.”

He added:

“Generally, I think it’s a reflection of the improving level of confidence in the economy. It’s also a reflection of the fact that we have very good returns in our financial instruments.”

What’s Next

Analysts expect the trajectory of Nigeria’s external reserves to remain positive if crude oil earnings stay robust, foreign exchange reforms continue to attract investment, diaspora remittances remain strong and capital inflows are sustained. The reserve position has already exceeded the CBN’s 2026 projection of $51.04 billion by roughly $800 million, several months before the end of the year.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s external reserves have reached their highest level since 2009, reflecting stronger foreign exchange inflows, improved export earnings and growing investor confidence. The development provides additional support for exchange rate stability, strengthens the country’s external position and surpasses the Central Bank’s reserve target for 2026 well ahead of schedule.