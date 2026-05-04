Nigeria eyes N6.8trn oil windfall as global energy crisis lifts prices

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

Nigeria projected to gain N6.8 trillion from elevated oil prices

Brent crude forecast raised to $78 per barrel amid geopolitical tensions

Petrol prices surge over 50%, raising inflation concerns

GDP growth forecast revised slightly upward to 4.4%

Main Story

Nigeria is set to record an estimated N6.8 trillion fiscal windfall following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions, according to a new report by BMI, a Fitch Solutions company.

The projected revenue boost comes as global oil benchmarks surged above $120 per barrel amid an extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States, following failed diplomatic engagements with Iran. The disruption has tightened global supply and driven price volatility across energy markets.

BMI noted that Nigeria remains relatively insulated from the direct economic fallout of the US-Iran tensions compared to many Sub-Saharan African peers. Reflecting improved oil market conditions, the firm revised Nigeria’s 2026 real GDP growth forecast upward from 4.3% to 4.4%.

Higher crude prices are expected to significantly improve government revenues, with Brent crude now projected to average $78 per barrel, compared to the pre-conflict estimate of $67 per barrel.

However, the report highlighted emerging domestic pressures linked to Nigeria’s deregulated fuel pricing system. With the removal of fuel subsidies, local pump prices are now fully exposed to international oil price movements.

Petrol prices have risen by more than 50% since the onset of the crisis, increasing transportation and logistics costs across the economy. Diesel and aviation fuel (Jet A) prices have also climbed, prompting airlines to raise ticket fares for both domestic and international routes.

These cost pressures are expected to push Nigeria’s consumer price index higher, potentially driving inflation upward for the second consecutive month.

What’s Being Said

“We have raised our 2026 real GDP growth forecast from 4.3% to 4.4%, making it one of the few upward revisions,” BMI said.

“Higher Brent crude prices… should deliver a fiscal windfall of about NGN6.8trn, or just over 1% of GDP.”

Despite inflationary pressures, analysts expect the impact to be temporary.

“We have not amended our 2026 inflation forecast… as a stronger naira should help contain import costs,” the report added.

What’s Next

While rising oil prices offer short-term fiscal relief, analysts warn that sustained inflation and energy price volatility could offset gains if not carefully managed. Policymakers are expected to balance revenue windfalls with inflation control measures and exchange rate stability.