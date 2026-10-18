Nigeria Customs, Afreximbank advance regional border modernisation

By Emmanuella Opara | October 18th 2026

KEY POINTS

Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon are working with Afreximbank on a regional border-modernisation programme.

Proposed improvements include digital customs systems, harmonised procedures and secure data exchange.

Engineering assessments and investment-cost studies are proposed for the Mfum-Ekok and Sèmè-Kraké border corridors.

No final project cost, lending commitment or implementation contract has been agreed.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the customs administrations of Benin and Cameroon have advanced discussions with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on a regional border-modernisation programme to improve cross-border trade and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The discussions took place at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on October 12, following a benchmarking mission to Beitbridge Border Post in Zimbabwe and technical assessments of the Mfum-Ekok and Sèmè-Kraké border corridors.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada said the engagement was led by Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi and involved representatives of the three customs administrations, Afreximbank and technical partners.

Participants reviewed the assessment findings, identified priority interventions and considered practical steps towards an integrated regional border-modernisation programme. Discussions covered digital infrastructure, harmonised customs procedures, secure data exchange and institutional capacity development.

The meeting also considered Afreximbank’s potential participation in the next Customs Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (C-PACT) and progress towards regional and continental transit-guarantee arrangements.

A major focus was the Customs Declarations Exchange System (CDES), designed to facilitate secure information exchange among Nigeria’s B’Odogwu, Benin’s Customs Webb and Cameroon’s Customs Information System (CAMCIS).

The system is built around a common data model that would allow export information from one country to support the advance preparation of import-manifest information in the receiving country. The receiving customs administration would retain responsibility for validating the information, applying national requirements, conducting risk assessments and authorising clearance.

Maiwada said development and technical testing had been undertaken, but further country-specific configuration, application programming interface integration, security assurance and pilot acceptance were required before deployment.

The assessments identified infrastructure and operational deficiencies at the two priority border corridors. At Mfum-Ekok, the challenges included gaps in reliable power supply and connectivity, information technology equipment, cybersecurity, technical support, scanner commissioning and coordinated single-stop processing.

At Sèmè-Kraké, the assessment identified incomplete joint procedures and live data exchange, non-functional cargo-scanning and weighing facilities, unreliable electricity, traffic congestion, inconsistent operating hours and unresolved responsibilities for maintaining shared infrastructure.

The Beitbridge benchmarking mission highlighted the importance of coordinating traffic management, pre-arrival processing and risk-based controls as part of an integrated border system.

Maiwada said the findings showed the need to address immediate operational deficiencies alongside a properly assessed and costed long-term modernisation programme.

Afreximbank proposed a two-stage approach, beginning with independent engineering assessments and investment-cost studies at the two border posts. The second stage would involve developing separate bankable project packages for the Nigeria-Benin and Nigeria-Cameroon corridors.

The proposed project-preparation process would cover transaction advisory services, legal due diligence, financial modelling and the identification of suitable implementation and financing arrangements.

The bank also outlined the potential use of its Project Preparation Facility. Technical partners TMP and Bergmans Security Consultants and Supplies Limited expressed willingness in principle to consider self-financing the preparatory work.

However, no final project cost, lending commitment, borrower designation, financing arrangement or implementation contract was established during the engagement.

Participants agreed on the importance of direct site inspections, designated technical focal points, a one-, three- and six-month implementation roadmap and a dated action matrix to guide subsequent engagement.

THE ISSUES

The proposed programme focuses on improving customs coordination and addressing infrastructure and operational gaps that could limit the efficiency of cross-border trade.

The identified deficiencies include unreliable electricity and connectivity, inadequate or non-functional cargo-scanning facilities, incomplete joint procedures and gaps in the exchange of customs information.

The proposed CDES is intended to support advance preparation of import-manifest information using export data from the originating country. However, its deployment depends on further technical configuration, integration, security assurance and pilot acceptance.

The programme also requires engineering assessments and cost estimates before bankable project packages and financing arrangements can be developed.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Beitbridge experience demonstrated the importance of treating a modern border as an integrated operational ecosystem encompassing traffic segmentation, pre-arrival processing, and risk-based controls,” Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesperson, said.

“At Mfum–Ekok, the assessment identified gaps in dependable power supply, connectivity, information technology equipment, cybersecurity, technical support, scanner commissioning and coordinated single-stop processing,” Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesperson, said.

“At Sèmè–Kraké, key challenges included incomplete joint procedures and live data exchange, non-functional cargo-scanning and weighing facilities, unreliable electricity, traffic congestion, inconsistent operating hours and unresolved responsibilities for maintaining shared infrastructure,” Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesperson, said.

“The NCS, under the leadership of C-G Bashir Adeniyi and his management team, reaffirms the commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, modernising border operations and facilitating legitimate trade in line with the objectives of AfCFTA,” Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesperson, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The participating institutions are expected to pursue direct site inspections, designate technical focal points and use the proposed one-, three- and six-month roadmap and dated action matrix to guide further engagement.

The proposed engineering assessments and investment-cost studies would inform the preparation of separate project packages for the Nigeria-Benin and Nigeria-Cameroon corridors. Financing and implementation arrangements remain unsettled.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria Customs, Benin and Cameroon are working with Afreximbank to develop a regional border-modernisation programme focused on digital customs systems, improved infrastructure and coordinated border procedures. The initiative remains at the planning and project-preparation stage, with assessments, cost estimates and financing arrangements yet to be finalised.