LASU Chancellor seeks stronger partnerships to support university’s growth

By Emmanuella Opara | October 18th 2026

KEY POINTS

LASU Chancellor Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo has called for stronger partnerships to support the university’s development.

He urged greater engagement with successful alumni and collaboration with foreign universities and international institutions.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ayodeji Badejo visited the chancellor to discuss the university’s priorities and potential strategic partnerships.

MAIN STORY

The Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, has called for stronger partnerships with organisations, individuals and international institutions to support the university’s development and improve its global standing.

Ogunsanwo made the call during a courtesy visit by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, to his private residence in Epe, Lagos State.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss LASU’s development priorities and explore strategic partnerships to promote institutional growth and international visibility, according to a statement issued on Sunday by Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, Coordinator of the university’s Centre for Information and Public Relations.

The chancellor stressed the importance of closer engagement with the LASU Alumni Association, particularly successful graduates, to draw on their expertise, professional networks and resources.

He also advocated stronger academic relationships with foreign universities and international institutions through exchange programmes and other forms of collaboration.

The statement quoted Ogunsanwo as saying such partnerships would improve the university’s global visibility, expand academic exchange opportunities and strengthen its international standing.

Badejo commended the chancellor for taking an active and inclusive approach to his position, noting that his involvement in university activities went beyond its traditional ceremonial responsibilities.

The vice-chancellor said the chancellor’s participation demonstrated his commitment to LASU’s development and progress.

The statement described the visit as part of efforts to strengthen institutional relationships, promote strategic partnerships and mobilise support for the university’s priorities.

Badejo was accompanied by members of the university’s management team, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellors for Academic Affairs and Administration, Prof. Oseni Afisi and Prof. Oluwatoyin Enikuomehin, respectively.

Other members of the delegation were the Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Fanu; Bursar, Mr Olabisi Yusuf; University Librarian, Dr Omawunmi Makinde; and Head of Epe Campus, Prof. Elkhanah Oyetunji.

The delegation also included Mrs Folake Olukoya-Shuara, Deputy Registrar in the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Thomas-Onashile and other senior university officials.

THE ISSUES

LASU is seeking to strengthen the relationships and partnerships that can support its institutional development. Alumni engagement could provide access to professional expertise, networks and resources, while international academic partnerships could create opportunities for exchanges and broader institutional visibility.

The chancellor’s appeal places alumni involvement and international collaboration among the areas for consideration as the university pursues its development priorities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Such collaborations will enhance LASU’s global visibility, expand academic exchange opportunities and strengthen its international standing,” Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, LASU Chancellor, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The statement did not announce specific agreements, funding commitments or timelines arising from the visit. Further steps would depend on the university’s engagement with alumni, potential institutional partners and other organisations willing to support its development priorities.

BOTTOM LINE

LASU Chancellor Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo has urged the university to strengthen alumni engagement and international academic partnerships as part of efforts to support institutional growth and improve its global standing.