Nigeria condemns threats and killings of citizens in South Africa

Key Points

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned reported threats against Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

Some groups have allegedly urged foreigners, specifically black migrants, to leave the country.

Nigeria is demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the recent deaths of Matthew Ekpenyong and Kelvin Amaramiro.

Both deaths allegedly followed assaults involving security personnel, according to the ministry.

Groups such as Jacinta Zuma and Operation Dudula have been linked to these anti-foreigner attacks.

Main Story

The Nigerian government has officially expressed its disapproval of the rising hostility and violence directed at its citizens residing in South Africa.

Following a meeting in Abuja between Permanent Secretary Dunoma Ahmed and South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Lesoli Machele, the ministry highlighted a “heightened anxiety within the Nigerian community” due to recent fatalities.

The deaths of Matthew Ekpenyong and Kelvin Amaramiro, which reportedly involved security personnel, have sparked calls for “urgent, credible and transparent remedial action”.

Nigeria has formally requested access to autopsy reports and case documents, alongside regular updates on the preliminary findings of these investigations.

While acknowledging that South African leaders have condemned extrajudicial killings and looting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted that these commitments must now “translate into practical action on the ground”.

The government is pushing for accountability where security personnel misconduct is established, demanding disciplinary and prosecutorial action.

The Issues

Reported threats have emerged from groups allegedly urging foreigners and black migrants to “leave the country”.

Recent incidents involving the deaths of citizens following “assaults involving security personnel” have severely impacted bilateral relations.

There is a perceived lack of “accountability where misconduct by security personnel is established”.

Concerns have been raised regarding “profiling and unlawful detention” of Nigerians residing lawfully in South Africa.

Groups like “Jacinta Zuma and Operation Dudula” continue to be linked to incitement, intimidation, and violence.

What’s Being Said

“This incident, alongside other reported cases, has heightened anxiety within the Nigerian community. It requires urgent, credible and transparent remedial action from relevant authorities.” — Kimiebi Ebienfa

“We request prompt sharing of preliminary findings and regular updates with the Government of Nigeria.” — Kimiebi Ebienfa

“The ministry calls on South Africa to prevent further violence and restore confidence.” — Dunoma Ahmed

“Nigerians in South Africa must live safely, lawfully and with dignity.” — Dunoma Ahmed

What’s Next

Nigeria is demanding “prompt sharing of preliminary findings” and access to “autopsy reports” for the deceased individuals.

Authorities are expected to support affected families in “accessing legal processes”.

Nigeria has urged the immediate activation of the “early warning mechanism memorandum” signed by both countries whenever threats emerge.

The South African government is under pressure to “guarantee protection” against profiling and to ensure “strict compliance with professional standards” by its security agencies.

Bottom Line

Diplomatic Tension. Nigeria is demanding transparency and practical accountability from South African authorities following the deaths of its citizens and persistent threats from anti-migrant groups.