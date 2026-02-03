Nigeria Targets 25% Manufacturing GDP By 2030 Under New Industrial Policy

The Federal Government has launched the Nigerian Industrial Policy (NIP), setting a bold target to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP from the current 9% to 25% by 2030.

Speaking at a soft launch in Lagos on January 16, 2026, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, described the policy as a transition from a resource-dependent economy to a productive, innovation-led industrial hub. The roadmap, validated in 2025, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and aims to reverse a three-decade decline in industrial output.

The framework is built on six mutually reinforcing pillars, including competitive industrial production to reduce energy and logistics costs, and value-chain deepening that focuses on local processing, such as the recent ban on raw shea nut exports.

It also prioritizes import substitution to bolster local production in sectors like petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, alongside a transition for small businesses into large-scale industry. Furthermore, the policy emphasizes trade competitiveness under the AfCFTA to boost exports and institutional governance to end policy silos through inter-ministerial coordination.

A formal public launch by President Tinubu is scheduled for February 2026, which will unveil a detailed implementation framework with clear benchmarks and timelines. Unlike previous documents, the NIP includes an execution-led design and a dedicated implementation committee to ensure it creates actual jobs rather than remaining a shelf document.

Minister Enoh emphasized that Nigeria will no longer serve as a “dumping ground” for imported goods, instead prioritizing 30% mandatory local value addition for raw materials processed in-country to ensure that national wealth remains within the local economy.