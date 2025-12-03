Keyamo Says First Nigeria Airshow Will Improve After Mixed Debut

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has apologised for the shortcomings recorded at the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Airshow, saying the event will become stronger with each edition.

Speaking at the airshow held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the minister said the gathering marked an important first step for the country. He noted that the inaugural outing was not expected to be perfect, but was an attempt to begin building a global aviation showcase.

Keyamo said the airshow was created as a platform for innovation, investment, and collaboration, adding that Nigeria intends to secure a spot among leading international events in cities such as Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore. He asked for patience as the ministry works to strengthen future editions.

He explained that the government will continue refining the airshow until it becomes a recognised global brand and a reflection of Nigeria’s ambition in the aviation sector. He described the occasion as the beginning of a long journey toward positioning the country as a competitive player in global aerospace development.

Keyamo also highlighted recent progress in aircraft financing. He said Nigeria’s improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention and its Aircraft Protocol has raised the country’s Cape Town Compliance Index score. He added that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has now fully implemented the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation, which allows faster and more transparent deregistration and repossession of aircraft during defaults.

The minister said these reforms have boosted investor confidence, reduced perceived risks, and widened access to aircraft leasing and financing for Nigerian operators.