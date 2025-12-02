Verve, Providus Bank Unveil Providusverve Travel Card To Power Seamless Payments For Inbound Travellers This December

Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Providus Bank, one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions, to launch the ProvidusVerve Travel Card — a naira-based travel card designed to give inbound travellers a smooth, secure, and convenient payment experience throughout their stay in Nigeria.

Created to support the surge of tourists, expatriates, business visitors, conference delegates, and returning diaspora expected during the festive “Detty December” season, the ProvidusVerve Travel Card enables seamless payments for transportation, hotels, dining, shopping, entertainment, and everyday essentials nationwide. The card also works on select global merchant platforms that accept Verve, including Netflix, Google Play, and other digital services, ensuring travellers enjoy uninterrupted access to familiar services.

The ProvidusVerve Travel Card eliminates the hassle of sourcing naira or converting foreign currency on arrival. It enables instant, secure transactions, reduces reliance on cash, and supports compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy. It also mitigates the risks associated with carrying physical cash such as loss, theft, or fraud, offering a safe, regulation-aligned option for both online and in-person payments.

Paul Ohakim, Vice President, Issuing and Acquiring Management, Africa, Verve International, expressed confidence in the product’s impact: “The ProvidusVerve Travel Card is a timely solution for inbound travellers seeking reliability, security, and simplicity while navigating Nigeria. Together with Providus Bank, we have created a product that eliminates the friction traditionally associated with accessing local payments. Whether for tourism, business, or festive activities, this card ensures a smooth financial experience from the moment visitors land.”

Ademola Adeniran, Divisional Head, Product Management and Solution Delivery, Interswitch, added: “This partnership reflects Verve’s commitment to designing products that respond to real user needs. The ProvidusVerve Travel Card supports everyday experiences — from booking rides and hotels to shopping, streaming, and dining. It provides inbound travellers with a secure, compliant, digital-first way to experience Nigeria without financial barriers.”

As Nigeria prepares for its busiest holiday travel season, the ProvidusVerve Travel Card marks a significant step in enhancing the visitor experience and supporting the growth of the country’s tourism and creative economy. Powered by Verve’s secure, widely accepted payment technology, the card ensures inbound travellers enjoy seamless digital payments throughout their stay.