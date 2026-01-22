N87.3bn Aviation Budget: Critics Slam “Window Shopping” And Duplicate Project Lines

The Federal Government’s 87.3 billion Naira aviation budget for 2026 has ignited a firestorm of criticism over what many call blatant fiscal indiscipline. While the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development frames the proposal as an infrastructure-first plan, a deep dive into the 2026 Appropriation Bill reveals a maze of overlapping project lines and questionable consultancy fees.

Topping the list of concerns is 21 million Naira earmarked for “window shopping” at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), a phrase that has become a lightning rod for public outrage on social media.

Beyond the unusual terminology, the budget appears to double-count several high-value items.

Analysts have pointed out that 301 million Naira is split across two line items for the “retention and certification” of a Boeing 737 simulator that has reportedly remained idle for months. Furthermore, the ministry plans to spend over 700 million Naira on “general consultancy” for ongoing projects without naming a single specific site or contractor.

This lack of detail extends to 500 million Naira for a “masterplan analysis” for five unnamed airports, leading to accusations that consultancy is being used as a catch-all category for unchecked spending.

The most glaring financial anomaly is a 4 billion Naira “refund” to the Kebbi State Government for the construction of the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport. This single item swallows nearly 5 percent of the entire sector’s budget, yet the same airport appears in a separate 200 million Naira allocation for cargo terminal development.

Critics argue that these recurring “refunds” and “ongoing” labels for the same projects year after year suggest a failure of the National Assembly’s oversight functions. While major hubs like Lagos and Abuja struggle with dilapidated infrastructure, billions are being funneled into these loosely defined sub-accounts.

In response to the growing backlash, the Ministry of Aviation has maintained that the capital-heavy structure is essential for safety-critical upgrades, including 5 billion Naira for Category III Airfield Lighting. However, with the Nigeria Air project conspicuously missing from the 2026 plan after years of heavy funding, trust in the ministry’s planning discipline is at an all-time low.

As lawmakers prepare for a final vote on the bill, the “window shopping” scandal serves as a stark reminder of the transparency gaps still haunting Nigeria’s public finance system.