Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Picket KEDCO Over 92 Months Unpaid Pension

A massive blackout threatens Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states as electricity workers barricaded the headquarters of Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDCO) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Members of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) shut down operations, accusing management of failing to remit pension deductions for over 92 months.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, have vowed to sustain the picketing until their demands for improved welfare and the recall of illegally sacked staff are met.

The unions allege that beyond the pension crisis, KEDCO has neglected basic staff needs, including the provision of safety tools and conducive work environments. Comrade Rilwanu Shehu of SSAEAC described the situation as unacceptable, noting that many staff members currently work in dilapidated buildings without essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The workers also cited the non-payment of 13th-month allowances and selective promotion exercises as key reasons for the breakdown in negotiations. According to the unions, several meetings held earlier this week ended in a deadlock, leaving them with no choice but to withdraw their services.

KEDCO management has countered these claims, stating that the current leadership has prioritized welfare since taking over seven months ago. In a statement by Sani Bala, Head of Corporate Communications, the company insisted it has already remitted over 80 percent of the agreed 2025 pension contributions.

Management also highlighted a recent exercise where 1,500 staff members were promoted to boost morale. However, the unions dismissed these figures as “legacy excuses,” insisting that the bulk of the 92-month debt remains untouched while workers continue to retire into poverty without their savings.

As the standoff continues, residents and businesses across the three franchise states are bracing for a prolonged power outage. Security forces have been deployed to the KEDCO headquarters to prevent the situation from escalating, but the entrance remains blocked by protesting workers.

The Ministry of Labour and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) are expected to intervene later today, Thursday, January 22, to prevent a total collapse of the regional grid, as the unions remain adamant that only “compliance, not promises” will end the strike.