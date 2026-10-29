NiDCOM urges Nigerians in France to remain calm amid protests

By Emmanuella Opara | October 29th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has urged Nigerians living in France to remain peaceful and comply with local laws amid protests.

NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to avoid confrontations, violence and the spread of unverified information.

The commission urged Nigerians facing safety or rights concerns to seek legal assistance and contact relevant emergency or consular services.

French authorities deployed 70,000 police officers nationwide ahead of protests on October 24 following violence during earlier demonstrations.

NiDCOM called on Nigerian community leaders, students, professionals and associations to promote peaceful coexistence.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged Nigerians living in France to remain calm and avoid confrontations as protests over living costs, public services and working conditions raise concerns about public safety.

The commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday by NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to exercise restraint, respect French laws and cooperate with lawful instructions from local authorities.

She also urged members of the Nigerian community to avoid violence and provocation, while relying on verified safety information rather than spreading rumours or unconfirmed reports, particularly on social media.

The NiDCOM chief encouraged Nigerians to maintain respectful relationships with their neighbours and other communities, regardless of nationality, religion or background.

She said Nigerians living abroad had a responsibility to protect the country’s image while respecting the laws and institutions of their host nations.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora are ambassadors of their country and have a shared responsibility to uphold Nigeria’s image while respecting the laws and institutions of their host country,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa further advised Nigerians who believe their safety or rights are at risk to seek appropriate legal assistance and contact relevant emergency or consular services.

The commission also called on Nigerian community leaders, families, students, professionals and associations across France to encourage unity, peaceful conduct and respect for the law.

The appeal comes amid demonstrations in major French cities over issues including the cost of living, public services and working conditions. Some gatherings have reportedly resulted in confrontations with security forces.

French authorities deployed 70,000 police officers nationwide ahead of protests on October 24, following violence during earlier demonstrations. Officials also reported arrests and injuries during the unrest.

NiDCOM reiterated its call for Nigerians in France to follow verified safety advisories, cooperate with lawful directives and help maintain order within their communities.

THE ISSUES

The commission’s appeal focuses on the safety of Nigerians living abroad during periods of civil unrest and the importance of complying with the laws of their host countries.

The spread of unverified information on social media can also complicate efforts to assess risks during protests. NiDCOM has therefore urged Nigerians to rely on confirmed safety updates and avoid circulating rumours.

For Nigerians who encounter threats to their safety or believe their rights have been violated, the commission has advised seeking legal support and contacting appropriate emergency or consular services.

The statement does not identify any specific incident involving Nigerians in France, nor does it provide details of injuries or arrests involving members of the Nigerian community.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigerians in the Diaspora are ambassadors of their country and have a shared responsibility to uphold Nigeria’s image while respecting the laws and institutions of their host country,” Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

NiDCOM has urged Nigerian community leaders and associations in France to promote peaceful coexistence and encourage responsible conduct among members of their communities.

Nigerians in the country have also been advised to monitor verified safety information, comply with lawful instructions from French authorities and contact appropriate consular or emergency services if their safety or rights are threatened.

BOTTOM LINE

NiDCOM’s appeal is aimed at helping Nigerians in France stay safe during a period of protests and public unrest. The commission has urged restraint, respect for local laws and responsible communication while encouraging community leaders to support peaceful coexistence.