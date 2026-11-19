By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 19th, 2026

Key Points

· The National Institute for Sports (NIS) has barred sports federations, associations and other organisations from organising coaching courses without its formal approval

· The directive was announced in a statement warning that all bodies involved in sports development must obtain clearance first

· The Institute says the move is meant to protect the credibility of coaching education and maintain uniform standards across sports, in line with global best practices

· NIS describes itself as the only legally recognised institution responsible for training coaches and regulating coaching education in Nigeria

· It wants anyone presenting themselves as a professionally trained coach to hold the required qualifications

· Stakeholders are urged to respect its statutory responsibilities and operate within its regulatory framework

Main Story

The National Institute for Sports has barred sports federations, associations and other organisations in Nigeria from organising coaching courses without its formal approval. The Institute announced the directive in a statement, warning that all bodies involved in sports development must obtain clearance before introducing or conducting coaching education and training programmes.

The NIS said the decision is aimed at protecting the credibility of coaching education in Nigeria and maintaining uniform standards across different sports in line with global best practices. It described itself as the only legally recognised institution responsible for training coaches and regulating coaching education in the country.

According to the Institute’s management, the directive is part of efforts to ensure that people presenting themselves as professionally trained coaches have the required qualifications and have undergone training that meets established national standards. It urged federations, associations and other stakeholders to respect its statutory responsibilities and operate within its regulatory framework when planning coaching programmes.

The Issues

The directive touches on a long-running question of who has the authority to certify coaches in Nigeria. Many federations run their own courses, sometimes in partnership with international bodies, and the NIS ruling asserts that all such programmes must pass through its approval process.

The Institute’s argument is about quality control. Without a single regulator, coaching certificates can vary widely in standard, making it hard to tell whether a coach is properly qualified. Standardised training, it says, is essential to raising coaching standards and ensuring sustainable growth of sports.

There may be friction with federations that have relied on international governing bodies’ coaching licences. The statement does not say how courses already approved by global federations will be treated, whether approval carries a fee, or what penalties apply for non-compliance.

What’s Being Said

The NIS said coaching education initiatives must follow approved structures to promote professionalism and ensure coaches receive training that meets recognised standards. It reaffirmed its commitment to professionalising coach education, saying standardised and properly regulated programmes are central to improving coaching, No response from sports federations, the Ministry of Sports Development or the National Sports Commission was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to how federations and associations respond, and whether the NIS publishes guidelines on the approval process, timelines and sanctions. Clarity on international coaching licences will be especially important, Federations planning courses will need to seek clearance before going ahead, and further engagement between the Institute and stakeholders is likely.

Bottom Line

The NIS is asserting itself as the sole gatekeeper of coaching education in Nigeria, aiming to raise standards and credibility, though federations will want clearer rules on approvals and on how existing international licences fit in.