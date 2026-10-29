Ondo governor appoints committee for Pa Fasoranti’s state burial

By Emmanuella Opara | October 29th 2026

KEY POINTS

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has constituted a committee to organise a state burial for late Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

Fasoranti died at the age of 100.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Kayode Ajulo will chair the committee, while Apostle Eniola Olushola will serve as secretary.

The committee will work with the deceased’s family and Afenifere leadership to coordinate the burial arrangements.

The state government said the decision recognises Fasoranti’s contributions to Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

MAIN STORY

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has appointed a committee to coordinate the state burial of late Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, who died at the age of 100.

The committee is expected to work with the Fasoranti family and the leadership of Afenifere to organise a burial programme that reflects the contributions of the late elder statesman.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, announced the appointments in a statement issued on Thursday.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Kayode Ajulo, will chair the committee, while Apostle Eniola Olushola has been appointed secretary.

Other members are Hon. Gbenga Fasua, Mr Gbenga Atiba, Mrs Kosemani Kolawole, Rt. Hon. Bakkita Bello, Hon. Idowu Otetubi, Erelu Modupe Martins, Mr George Asonja, Esq., Mr Muyiwa Ogunyemi, Hon. Stephen Abitogun and Mr Adetunji Gbenga.

According to Adeniyan, the state government decided to accord Fasoranti a state burial in recognition of his contributions to Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa said the late Afenifere leader deserved to be honoured for his years of service, wisdom and leadership.

The governor also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the burial reflects Fasoranti’s contributions to society.

The committee is expected to coordinate the necessary arrangements in consultation with the family and Afenifere leadership to ensure a dignified farewell for the late nationalist.

THE ISSUES

The decision to organise a state burial reflects the Ondo State government’s intention to formally recognise Fasoranti’s contributions to public life and the Yoruba community.

The committee’s responsibility will include coordinating arrangements with the deceased’s family and Afenifere leadership. The government has not announced the burial date or provided details of the programme.

WHAT’S NEXT

The committee is expected to begin coordinating burial arrangements with the Fasoranti family and Afenifere leadership. Further details of the burial programme are yet to be announced.

BOTTOM LINE

Ondo State has established a committee to organise a state burial for Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, honouring the late Afenifere leader’s contributions to the state, Yorubaland and Nigeria.