NICASA urges FG to rescue stranded Nigerians awaiting repatriation from South Africa

Key points

Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the plight of stranded Nigerians awaiting repatriation from South Africa.

Hundreds of Nigerians, including women and children, are reportedly facing severe hardship following delays in evacuation arrangements under the voluntary repatriation programme.

NICASA has appealed for emergency humanitarian support, improved communication, and expedited evacuation efforts.

Main story

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the worsening humanitarian crisis affecting hundreds of Nigerians stranded in South Africa following delays in the implementation of a voluntary repatriation programme.

The appeal was made by the National President of NICASA, Mr. Frank Onyekwelu, in a statement issued on Friday, where he expressed concern over the growing hardship faced by Nigerians who had responded to the government’s evacuation initiative.

According to Onyekwelu, many of the affected citizens travelled from various provinces across South Africa after being instructed to report for registration and screening ahead of their return to Nigeria. However, delays in scheduled evacuation flights have left many stranded without adequate support.

He said numerous families, including women and children, are currently without shelter, food, transportation, or the financial means to sustain themselves while awaiting further directives.

“The situation has become increasingly distressing as some of our nationals have been left sleeping in difficult conditions, uncertain of when they will return home,” he said.

Onyekwelu noted that several Nigerians had exhausted their limited resources after travelling long distances in anticipation of imminent departure arrangements.

The issues

The development has raised concerns about the welfare and protection of Nigerians living abroad, particularly those who rely on government-assisted repatriation programmes during periods of vulnerability.

NICASA alleged that beyond the logistical challenges, some affected Nigerians experienced poor communication, insensitive treatment, and humiliation during the registration and screening process.

The association maintained that citizens who complied with official directives deserved dignified treatment and adequate support while awaiting evacuation.

The situation has also highlighted the need for stronger coordination between Nigerian diplomatic missions and relevant government agencies responsible for citizen welfare abroad.

What’s being said

NICASA has urged the Federal Government to accelerate the completion of the repatriation exercise and provide immediate humanitarian assistance to affected citizens.

“We call upon the Federal Government to intervene and expedite the completion of the repatriation programme, deploy emergency resources, and establish a humanitarian support mechanism for stranded Nigerians pending their departure,” Onyekwelu stated.

He further appealed to the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa to improve communication with affected citizens, provide temporary welfare support, and strengthen engagement with community leadership structures to address immediate needs.

“Our citizens are not merely statistics. They are fathers, mothers, children, students, workers and entrepreneurs who have found themselves in desperate circumstances. Their cries for help must not go unanswered,” he said.

The NICASA president reiterated the association’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government and other stakeholders to ensure the successful conclusion of the voluntary repatriation programme.

What’s next

NICASA is seeking urgent intervention from relevant government agencies to fast-track evacuation arrangements and provide temporary relief for stranded Nigerians pending their return home.

The association is also calling for enhanced coordination between the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and community leaders to ensure affected citizens receive timely information and necessary support.

Stakeholders expect government authorities to review the challenges surrounding the repatriation process and implement measures to prevent similar situations in future evacuation exercises.

Bottom line

As delays continue to affect Nigeria’s voluntary repatriation programme in South Africa, hundreds of citizens remain vulnerable and in need of immediate assistance. NICASA’s appeal underscores the urgency of government intervention to provide humanitarian support, restore confidence in consular services, and ensure the safe return of stranded Nigerians.