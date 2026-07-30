N-HYPPADEC hands over 20 resettlement homes to flood victims in Benue

Key points

N-HYPPADEC has commissioned and handed over 20 resettlement houses to flood-displaced families in Benue.

The housing units are part of 63 approved for flood-affected communities across the state.

The commission said the project reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting hydropower host communities.

Benue State Government and traditional leaders pledged to support and protect the project.

Main story

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has commissioned and handed over 20 resettlement housing units to families displaced by recurrent flooding in Benue State.

Speaking at the inauguration in Mbagen, Buruku Local Government Area, the Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC, Sadiq Yelwa, said the project was designed to restore hope and dignity to flood victims while improving their living conditions.

Represented by the commission’s Director of Finance and Administration, Jimoh Gabi, Yelwa said the Federal Government remained committed to improving the welfare of communities affected by hydroelectric power generation.

He said N-HYPPADEC was established to address the developmental, environmental and socio-economic challenges facing hydropower-producing communities through interventions in housing, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply, environmental protection, renewable energy and empowerment.

According to him, 63 housing units were approved across beneficiary local government areas in Benue, with the first 20 now completed and ready for occupation.

“The completed units comprise 10 houses in Buruku and another 10 in Guma Local Government Area for families displaced by flooding.

“We urge beneficiaries to maintain these homes as lasting assets.

“The commission remains committed to completing the remaining units and implementing more development projects across its mandate areas,” he said.

Yelwa also appreciated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, the Benue State Government, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for supporting the project.

Representing the SGF, Prof. Daniel Ipilakya, Director of Engineering and Technical Services at N-HYPPADEC, described the resettlement scheme as one of the flagship interventions of the SGF’s office.

He said the housing units represented safety, renewed livelihoods and the Federal Government’s determination to support communities affected by natural disasters, while also strengthening climate resilience and reducing disaster risks.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Deborah Aber, commended N-HYPPADEC for completing and handing over the houses.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to working with the commission and other development partners to improve living standards and promote inclusive development.

The Ter Buruku, His Royal Highness Moses Hanior, described the project as a major milestone for the community, pledged to protect the facilities and appealed for the construction of a perimeter fence around the community health facility to improve security.

The issues

The project highlights efforts to address the long-term impact of flooding in hydropower-producing communities through permanent resettlement, while underscoring the need for continued investment in disaster resilience and community infrastructure.

What’s being said

“The completed units comprise 10 houses in Buruku and another 10 in Guma Local Government Area for families displaced by flooding.

“We urge beneficiaries to maintain these homes as lasting assets.” — Sadiq Yelwa, Managing Director, N-HYPPADEC.

Bottom line

The handover of the first 20 resettlement homes marks a significant step in supporting flood-affected families in Benue, with more housing and community development projects expected under N-HYPPADEC’s intervention programme.