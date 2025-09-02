NGX Suspends Three Insurance Firms Over Delayed Financial Reports

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of three insurance companies for failing to file their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The affected firms are Regency Alliance Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, and Universal Insurance Plc. The suspension, effective September 1, 2025, was carried out in line with NGX’s Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing.

According to the Exchange, issuers that fail to submit their accounts within the regulatory cure period are issued a second deficiency notification, suspended from trading, and reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within 24 hours.

“Consequently, trading in the shares of Regency Alliance Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, and Universal Insurance Plc has been suspended from the facilities of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, effective Monday, September 1, 2025, for not filing their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The suspension will be lifted once the outstanding financial statements are submitted,” NGX said in a statement.

The Exchange added that the action was necessary to protect investors and uphold market integrity. The SEC has been formally notified, while trading in the affected securities will remain suspended until the firms comply with their filing obligations.