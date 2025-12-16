LASBCA Defends Partial Demolition Of Oshodi Building

The Lagos State Building Control Agency has defended its decision to partially demolish a storey building on Oladele Odusanya Street, off Ademulegun Street, Ireakari Estate, Oshodi-Isolo, saying the action became necessary after occupants ignored repeated warnings about the structure’s safety risks.

The agency issued the clarification on Monday amid speculations over the demolition, explaining that the property had been under close monitoring for several months due to its distressed condition.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Adu Ademuyiwa, LASBCA said the building was first inspected after signs of structural weakness were observed, prompting the issuance of an evacuation notice on March 3, 2025.

According to the agency, an engineering assessment revealed serious safety concerns, including a burst water pipe that had continuously soaked the building’s main support pillars, significantly weakening its stability and posing danger to occupants and neighbouring properties.

LASBCA said several follow-up evacuation notices were served over a nine-month period, but residents failed to comply despite repeated engagements aimed at preventing loss of lives and property.

The agency noted that the enforcement exercise aligned with the state government’s mandate to ensure public safety through proactive building regulation, stressing that the demolition was not arbitrary.

“With the building’s condition worsening and occupants declining to vacate, the agency had no choice but to carry out a partial demolition to avert imminent danger,” the statement said, adding that all actions taken followed due process.

LASBCA disclosed that evacuation notices, structural assessment reports and photographic evidence of the building’s compromised state were properly documented before the exercise.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the agency urged residents across Lagos to comply with safety directives and evacuation notices, warning that disregard for such instructions could lead to avoidable tragedies.

Lagos State has witnessed repeated cases of building collapse in recent times, often attributed to non-compliance with safety regulations, poor construction practices and negligence by property owners. In October, a two-storey building reportedly collapsed at 54 Cole Street near Cemetery Bus Stop in the Oyingbo area, trapping an undisclosed number of persons.