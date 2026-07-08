NGX records N7.23bn block trades as Zenith Bank dominates institutional deals

Key points

The Nigerian Exchange recorded approximately N7.23 billion in block trades across 12 transactions involving six listed companies.

Zenith Bank accounted for more than N5.46 billion, representing over 75 per cent of the day’s major deals.

The All-Share Index advanced 1.24 per cent to 237,083.28 points, while market capitalisation rose by N1.86 trillion to N152.14 trillion.

Main Story

Institutional investors executed block trades worth approximately N7.23 billion on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, reinforcing the market’s bullish momentum as banking stocks continued to attract strong investor interest.

The major deals, spread across 12 cross transactions involving six listed companies, were concentrated in the banking, oil and gas, telecommunications, and industrial sectors, helping to sustain the market recovery that began last Friday.

The transactions coincided with a strong market performance, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 1.24 per cent to close at 237,083.28 points, while investors added N1.86 trillion to market capitalisation, which settled at N152.14 trillion.

Trading data showed that Zenith Bank dominated institutional activity, accounting for more than N5.46 billion—over 75 per cent of the day’s total block trades.

The lender recorded six major cross transactions involving 52.16 million shares, executed at prices ranging between N102.10 and N109.70 per share, with an average transaction price of N105.53.

Overall, Zenith Bank posted total market turnover of 94.29 million shares valued at N9.91 billion, making it the most actively traded stock by value during the session.

Other notable institutional transactions included Aradel Holdings, which recorded three block trades involving 343,900 shares valued at approximately N492.44 million, with prices ranging from N1,410 to N1,467 per share.

Airtel Africa recorded a single block trade of 93,100 shares valued at approximately N540.11 million, while GTCO traded 3 million shares worth N381.30 million.

Seplat Energy executed a cross involving 25,000 shares valued at N255.69 million, while Dangote Cement completed a 100,000-share block transaction worth N101.50 million.

Despite a moderation in overall market activity, the exchange recorded 49,969 deals, with total turnover declining by 15.58 per cent to N28.02 billion, while traded volume eased by about one per cent to 493.67 million shares.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 53 gainers outperforming 17 losers, pushing the market’s year-to-date return to 52.35 per cent.

The Issues

Tuesday’s trading session highlights several key developments shaping investor sentiment:

Institutional investors continue to concentrate investments in fundamentally strong, large-cap companies.

Banking stocks remain the preferred destination for sizeable institutional capital, with Zenith Bank leading activity.

Sustained block trades could provide near-term support for market prices despite moderating overall trading volumes.

Broader market participation remains healthy, as reflected in the positive market breadth and strong year-to-date returns.

Corporate actions, including takeover offers and dividend adjustments, continue to influence investor positioning.

What’s Being Said

Market Data

Total value of block trades stood at approximately N7.23 billion across 12 transactions involving six companies.

Zenith Bank accounted for the largest institutional trade, contributing more than N5.46 billion.

The major deals represented about 73.41 per cent of the day’s total transaction value.

Market Analysts

Analysts say continued institutional demand for bellwether stocks such as Zenith Bank and Aradel Holdings is likely to influence short-term market direction, even as broader trading volumes soften.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor whether institutional buying momentum extends into subsequent trading sessions, particularly in banking and energy stocks.

Attention will also remain on ongoing corporate developments, including Beta Glass’ mandatory takeover offer, recent developments in Nigeria’s oil sector, and upcoming corporate earnings, all of which could shape market sentiment in the weeks ahead.

Bottom Line

Strong institutional demand, led by Zenith Bank, reinforced bullish sentiment on the Nigerian Exchange, with block trades worth over N7.23 billion supporting another robust market rally and highlighting continued investor confidence in Nigeria’s blue-chip equities.