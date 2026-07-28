Ava Capital debuts on NGX through listing by introduction

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 28, 2026

Key Points

AVA Capital Plc will be admitted to the Nigerian Exchange on July 31 through a Listing by Introduction

The listing will not raise new capital but is aimed at enhancing corporate governance, transparency and market visibility

The financial services group says it structured transactions worth more than ₦500 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year

Main Story

AVA Capital Plc will join the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on July 31 through a Listing by Introduction, marking the integrated financial services group’s transition into the public market without issuing new shares or raising fresh capital.

The company announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, describing the admission as a strategic milestone designed to strengthen its corporate governance framework, improve shareholder engagement and increase its visibility within Nigeria’s capital market.

Unlike an Initial Public Offering (IPO), a Listing by Introduction enables an already existing company with sufficient shareholder spread to list its shares on the exchange without offering new shares to investors.

According to the company, it already satisfies the Nigerian Exchange’s free-float requirement, with approximately 20 per cent of its issued shares held outside the controlling shareholder structure.

AVA Capital’s Managing Director, Olukayode Fadahunsi, said the listing aligns the company with the governance, disclosure and compliance standards expected of publicly quoted firms while reinforcing its long-term institutional ambitions.

“Our admission to the Nigerian Exchange is a natural progression in AVA Capital’s evolution as a long-term institution. We are stepping into the public market with a solid foundation, an established platform and a commitment to transparency,” Fadahunsi said.

The company said it has built an integrated financial services platform through its subsidiaries—AVA Global Asset Managers, AVA Securities and AVA Trustees—and structured transactions valued at more than ₦500 billion during the 2025/2026 financial year. It also noted that all its operating businesses are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

What’s Being Said

Fadahunsi said the company would measure the success of the listing not by fundraising proceeds but by investor participation, shareholder engagement and long-term value creation.

He added that the admission of indigenous financial institutions such as AVA Capital to the NGX reflects growing emphasis on stronger corporate governance, increased market formalisation and broader institutional participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

What’s Next

AVA Capital’s shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange on July 31, 2026

As a listed company, AVA Capital will become subject to the NGX’s continuous disclosure, reporting and corporate governance requirements

Investors and market participants will monitor the company’s post-listing trading performance and future strategic growth initiatives

The Bottom Line: AVA Capital’s listing underscores a growing trend among Nigerian financial institutions seeking the credibility and governance benefits of public markets without raising new capital. The move also broadens investment opportunities on the NGX while reinforcing the exchange’s role in promoting transparency and institutional development within Nigeria’s financial sector.