NGX Records Fresh Upswing As Equities Investors Add N252bn Amid 0.27% Index Rally

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its positive performance on Wednesday, as the benchmark All-Share Index advanced by 0.27% to close at 145,323.87 points. Market capitalisation climbed to ₦92.38 trillion, reflecting an N252 billion increase in investor wealth. Analysts noted that market sentiment remained broadly upbeat, supported by a market breadth of 1.9x after 30 listed equities appreciated against 16 decliners.

According to market dealers, renewed interest in heavily discounted stocks across major sectors helped sustain the bullish trend. Top gainers during the session included GUINNESS, NCR, NGXGROUP, MULTIVERSE, and SKYAVN, while the biggest laggards were VERITASKAP, LASACO, PRESTIGE, ROYALEX, and ETI.

Stockbrokers also highlighted notable upward movements in BUACEMENT, UBA, WEMABANK, STERLINGNG, and others. The All-Share Index added 395.51 basis points, settling at 145,323.87 points at the close of trade.

Trading activity showed mixed directions. Share volume surged by 271.27% to 2.25 billion units, while the total number of deals rose by 45.45% to 21,513 transactions. However, the total value of trades dropped significantly by 47.17% to ₦20.97 billion.

ACCESSCORP dominated the activity chart, accounting for 13.60% of total volume, followed by ZENITHBANK (13.17%), GTCO (8.70%), STERLINGNG (6.27%), and FIDELITYBK (5.25%).

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK led the chart with 20.54% of the day’s total market turnover.

GUINNESS topped the gainer’s list, advancing by +10.00%, closely trailed by NCR (+9.98%), NGXGROUP (+9.96%), MULTIVERSE (+9.95%), SKYAVN (+9.74%), OMATEK (+5.69%), along with 24 others.

On the downside, fifteen stocks recorded price declines. VERITASKAP led the losers with a drop of -4.47%, followed by LASACO (-3.77%), PRESTIGE (-3.03%), ROYALEX (-2.56%), ETI (-1.88%), and CORNERST (-1.75%).

Consequently, market breadth closed on a strong positive note with 30 gainers and 15 losers.

Sector performance showed a mixed outing: the Banking Index appreciated by 0.65%, Industrial Goods advanced 0.47%, Consumer Goods climbed 0.38%, and the Insurance Index gained 0.27%. Meanwhile, Oil & Gas fell by 0.47%, and the Commodities Index dipped 0.24%.