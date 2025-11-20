NAF Airstrikes Decimate Terrorists’ Enclave In Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out precision airstrikes on Arra, a well-known insurgents’ enclave within the Sambisa Forest, killing several terrorists and dismantling critical elements of their command and logistics infrastructure.

In a statement on Thursday, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the strikes were executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai following a series of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that tracked terrorist movements linked to the 17 October ambush on troops at Kashomri.

“The strike achieved its intended effect with the destruction of all identified targets, significantly degrading the terrorists’ operational capabilities and disrupting their command and logistics networks,” Ejodame said.

He noted that persistent ISR coverage over Kashomri and the wider Sambisa area had revealed suspicious activity and active terrorist structures at Arra, prompting an intelligence-driven engagement. NAF aircraft, he added, successfully acquired and engaged designated targets through coordinated successive attack runs.

Ejodame said the operation underscored the Air Force’s commitment to supporting ground troops and maintaining sustained pressure on terrorist groups across all theatres. He reaffirmed that the service remains resolute in neutralising threats and defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

Army Chief Reaffirms Importance of Training, Leadership

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has emphasised that strong leadership and continuous training remain essential to tackling Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Speaking during an operational tour of the 1 Division Area of Responsibility in Kaduna on Wednesday, Shaibu described training as the “best gift” the Army can offer its personnel. He urged soldiers to maximise the opportunities provided by Army training schools and divisional institutions to improve their competence and professional development.

He stressed that leadership at all levels is crucial to safeguarding lives and property, adding that officers must remain exemplary figures trusted by the troops they lead.

“Leading troops in battle is a core responsibility of every officer,” the COAS said, calling for unwavering dedication, loyalty and purposeful leadership both on and off the battlefield.

Shaibu also encouraged soldiers to maintain discipline, trust their commanders and demonstrate commitment to their constitutional duties, while assuring them that personnel welfare would remain a priority.