NGX Hits All-Time High As Market Capitalisation Adds ₦226 Billion

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish streak on Tuesday, with market capitalization ballooning by ₦226.24 billion following a flurry of buy-side activities in key sectors. Investors responded positively to sustained momentum, pushing the All-Share Index (ASI) to an unprecedented high of 121,653.93 points—a 0.30% gain over the previous session.

Brokerage reports attribute the uptick to robust demand in both medium- and large-cap stocks such as NGXGROUP, NEIMETH, CADBURY, and DANGSUGAR. Market confidence remained strong, with investor appetite reflected in the uptick in overall trading metrics.

According to Atlass Portfolio Limited, total transactions climbed sharply, with over 1.008 billion shares exchanged across 24,770 deals—representing a 22.33% increase in volume and a 34.94% jump in transaction value. The cumulative transaction value settled at ₦19.48 billion.

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP led the charge, accounting for 12.40% of total shares traded. It was closely followed by JAPAULGOLD (12.28%), MBENEFIT (5.55%), UNIVINSURE (5.45%), and AIICO (4.04%).

On the value front, GTCO emerged as the day’s leading stock, commanding 15.33% of the market’s traded value. Other major advancers included CHAMPION, NGXGROUP, OMATEK, and CILEASING, each posting a 10% gain. NEIMETH (+9.95%), FTNCOCOA (+9.94%), MANSARD (+9.94%), MEYER (+9.94%), and CADBURY (+9.93%) also featured prominently among the top gainers.

Despite the bullish tone, 20 equities declined. DEAPCAP led the losers, falling by 10%. Other underperformers included ETRANSACT (-9.55%), SUNUASSUR (-6.22%), VFDGROUP (-6.16%), OANDO (-2.18%), and JAIZBANK (-0.94%).

Market breadth closed in positive territory, with 57 gainers outpacing 20 losers. Sector-wise, the insurance sector advanced the most, gaining 2.54%, followed by banking at 1.14%. Consumer goods appreciated by 0.63%, while industrials posted a marginal gain of 0.01%. The oil and gas sector, however, declined by 0.22%.

The total market capitalization now stands at ₦76.76 trillion, signaling broad-based optimism among investors.