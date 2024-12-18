The Nigerian equities market experienced a significant boost, with investors gaining N77 billion on Tuesday. This positive trend was driven by sustained bargain hunting in key stocks like Stanbic IBTC and Aradel Holdings. The All-Share Index climbed 0.13%, further increasing year-to-date returns.

Investors appeared to be focusing on growth and value stocks with strong upside potential, largely ignoring inflationary concerns.

Market Activity

Market activity was mixed, with total trading volume declining by 35.47% while total value traded increased by 33.39%. Approximately 478.08 million units valued at ₦22,512.84 million were transacted across 9,578 deals.

Top Performers and Decliners

TRANSCOHOT emerged as the most traded stock by value, while ETRANSACT led in terms of volume. MRS and ARADEL were among the top gainers, while CUTIX and TANTALIZER led the decliners.

Sector Performance

The insurance and banking sectors led gains, while the consumer goods and industrial sectors experienced slight declines. Overall, the market capitalization increased by N76.56 billion to close at N60.65 trillion.

Key Improvements:

Conciseness and Clarity: The article is more concise and easier to read with improved sentence structure and flow.

The article is more concise and easier to read with improved sentence structure and flow. Focus on Key Information: The article highlights the most important aspects of the news, such as the mixed performance of the naira, the decline in dollar inflows, and the positive performance of the equities market.

The article highlights the most important aspects of the news, such as the mixed performance of the naira, the decline in dollar inflows, and the positive performance of the equities market. Stronger Lead: The opening paragraph provides a clear and concise overview of the key developments.

The opening paragraph provides a clear and concise overview of the key developments. Enhanced Newsworthiness: The article emphasizes the significance of the events, such as the impact of declining dollar inflows on the naira and the potential implications for the Nigerian economy.

The article emphasizes the significance of the events, such as the impact of declining dollar inflows on the naira and the potential implications for the Nigerian economy. Improved Organization: The article is better organized, with clear sections for the foreign exchange market, equities market, and global market influences.

This revised version provides a more engaging and informative read for a wider audience.