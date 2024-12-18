NAFDAC Identifies Eziukwu Market As Major Source Of Counterfeit And Substandard Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has identified Eziukwu Market, also known as Cemetery Market, in Aba, Abia State, as a significant hub for the production and distribution of counterfeit and substandard products. This follows a recent operation led by Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director for the South-East Zone, on Tuesday.

Iluyomade describes the market as a central location for the mass production and circulation of fake products, likening it to “weapons of mass destruction.” Despite previous interventions, including a major operation in December 2023, illegal activities continue to persist in the market.

He expresses frustration over the continued illegal activities, noting that the leadership of the market had previously signed an agreement with NAFDAC to help identify and expose those involved in the production and sale of fake goods.

One of the major issues discovered during the operation is the revalidation and sale of expired products. Iluyomade emphasizes the alarming volume of expired goods being relabeled and sold as new, which poses significant health risks to consumers.

The raid uncovers a variety of counterfeit products, including wines, whiskey, yogurt, carbonated drinks, chips, dry gin, and other beverages. These products were found either being produced in unsanitary conditions or relabeled with new expiration dates.

NAFDAC reaffirms its commitment to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for these illegal activities as part of its efforts to protect public health.

This operation is part of NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to combat the circulation of counterfeit and substandard products across the country. The agency urges consumers to remain vigilant when purchasing goods, particularly from markets where such illegal practices are prevalent.

In addition to its focus on Eziukwu Market, NAFDAC has been active in addressing other safety concerns. Recently, the agency destroyed 828 cartons of Bioflex infusions that failed sterility tests after a complaint from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. NAFDAC also flagged the illegal sale of unregistered ZACEF-TZ Injection in Abuja, further demonstrating its commitment to ensuring consumer safety.