NGX Equities Investors Make N80bn As FCMB, Fidelity Bank Rally

Equities investors gained about N80 billion on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as banking stocks dominate traders buying buckets. Key performance indicators advanced by 14 basis points as the local bourse started the new week on a positive note.

Details from the NGX showed that the market index, or All-Share Index, climbed by 138.61 basis points to close at 98,386.60 points. Consolidating on last week’s gain, the local bourse maintained a positive trajectory today, driven by investors’ increased buying interest in the Banking and Consumer goods sectors,

However, market activities ended on a mixed note. Total volume of stocks traded increased by 46.23%, while the total value traded dropped by 18.06%. In a note, Atlass Portfolio Limited said approximately 810.43 million units valued at₦8,293.18 million were transacted across 10,669 deals.

TRANSCORP was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 16.29% of the total volume of trades, followed by FIDELITYBK (10.52%), ACCESSCORP (6.12%), NPFMCRFBK (6.00%), and ELLAHLAKES (4.55%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

Trading data revealed that TRANSCORP also emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 13.26% of the total value of trades on the exchange. FCMB and MCNICHOLS topped the advancers’ chart for today with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent each.

Other gainers include FIDELITYBK (+9.93%), TANTALIZER (+9.84%), FLOURMILL (+9.81%), CAVERTON (+9.76%), ELLAHLAKES (+9.74%) and twenty-five others.

At the end of trading session, twenty stocks depreciated. BERGER was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.83%. Other decliners include DAARCOMM (-9.33%), NSLTECH (-7.46%), NEIMETH (-3.37%), OANDO (-3.03%), and JAPAULGOLD (-1.49%).

Given the trading direction, the market breadth closed positive, recording 32 gainers and 20 losers. Nonetheless, the market sector performance was negative, as three of the five major market sectors were down.

The Insurance sector dropped by -0.37% followed by the Oil & Gas sector, which was down by (-0.09%, and the Industrial sector shed -0.07%. The Banking and Consumer goods sectors advanced by 0.95% and 0.24% respectively.

Overall, the equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange gained ₦79.65 billion, representing a growth of 0.14%, settling at ₦56.54 trillion.