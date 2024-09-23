inDrive’s Aurora Tech Award To Sponsor Wetech 2024

The Aurora Tech Award, an initiative by inDrive, is honored to be the Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Wetech 2024 conference. This sponsorship aligns with the award’s mission to empower women entrepreneurs in the IT sector by providing a global platform to showcase their innovations and contributions to the tech industry.

As part of this year’s collaboration with Wetech, Folake Owodunni, the 2024 Aurora Tech Award first prize winner and CEO & Co-Founder of Emergency Response Africa (ERA), will contribute her wealth of knowledge and expertise during a prestigious panel discussion at Wetech 2024.

The panel, titled “Strategies for Career Advancement in Tech,” is scheduled to take place on September 28. This highly anticipated session will convene a diverse group of influential leaders, innovators, and change-makers from the tech industry to discuss key strategies for advancing one’s career in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Wetech 2024 marks the 5th anniversary of this groundbreaking event, which brings together over 1,500 women from diverse tech backgrounds. The conference will showcase leading female voices in technology, foster career advancement discussions, and provide invaluable networking opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be the Gold Sponsor of Wetech 2024, a platform that resonates deeply with our mission to empower women entrepreneurs in the tech sector. This collaboration not only highlights the innovative contributions of women like Folake Owodunni, our 2024 Aurora Tech Award winner, but also underscores our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the technology landscape.

“We believe that by providing platforms for dialogue and collaboration, we can inspire the next generation of female leaders and drive meaningful change in our industry.” said Asya Vildt, Operations Excellence and Sustainability Director at inDrive.