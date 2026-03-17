Nigeria to transition to T+1 settlement cycle to boost market efficiency

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian capital market is set to transition from a T+2 to a T+1 settlement cycle effective May 29, 2026, according to the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS).

Faster Transactions: This shift means that trades will be completed just one business day after the transaction date, significantly accelerating the movement of securities and funds.

Global Alignment: The move aims to align Nigeria with international standards, following a previous transition from T+3 to T+2 on November 28, 2025.

Risk Mitigation: The T+1 cycle is expected to improve post-trade efficiency, reduce counterparty settlement risks, and enhance overall market liquidity.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure is preparing for another major leap forward as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) announced a transition to a T+1 settlement cycle. In a notice released on Monday in Lagos, the CSCS informed stakeholders that all trades executed from Friday, May 29, 2026, will now settle within twenty-four hours of the trade date.

This transition is part of a deliberate strategy to modernize the Nigerian financial ecosystem. By shortening the settlement window, the market reduces the time that capital is tied up in the clearing process, effectively boosting liquidity and making the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) more attractive to both domestic and international institutional investors.

The CSCS clarified the logistics of the switch: trades executed on Thursday, May 28 (the last day of T+2), and those on Friday, May 29 (the first day of T+1), will both settle on Monday, June 1. This “convergence day” is a critical technical milestone that requires full operational alignment across the board.

Industry-wide engagements are already underway, with the CSCS urging brokers, custodians, registrars, and settlement banks to review their internal workflows. The goal is to ensure that technical systems can handle the faster pace of data processing required for T+1. This follows the successful 2025 migration from T+3, suggesting a rapid evolution of Nigeria’s clearing and settlement capabilities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The move represents the next phase in the development of Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure,” stated the CSCS Notice .

. “This transition requires coordinated readiness across all market participants, including exchanges, brokers, and institutional investors.”

“The new settlement cycle is expected to improve post-trade efficiency and speed up the movement of securities and funds.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Technical Readiness: Market participants have until mid-May to complete system upgrades and process reviews to ensure their platforms are compatible with the 24-hour settlement window.

Market participants have until mid-May to complete system upgrades and process reviews to ensure their platforms are compatible with the 24-hour settlement window. Stakeholder Engagement: The CSCS is expected to hold a series of town halls and webinars in April to address concerns regarding the “convergence day” settlement on June 1.

The CSCS is expected to hold a series of town halls and webinars in April to address concerns regarding the “convergence day” settlement on June 1. Regulatory Oversight: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely issue supplemental guidelines to monitor compliance and manage any potential settlement failures during the first week of the new cycle.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is aggressively tightening its trade-to-cash timeline. By moving to T+1, the capital market is not just speeding up transactions but is actively de-risking the environment for investors. If executed seamlessly, this transition will solidify Nigeria’s reputation as a sophisticated and digitally-ready emerging market.