New Zealand Introduces New Visa Category To Support Seasonal Workers In 2025

International job seekers can now access temporary work opportunities in New Zealand. The government introduces a new subcategory of the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) to address the demand for seasonal workers in 2025.

This visa enables individuals to gain valuable work experience while assisting industries during peak periods. It specifically targets sectors reliant on weather-dependent tasks, such as harvesting, ski instructing, and tree planting.

The new SPWV subcategory provides a temporary pathway for those seeking short-term employment that matches their skills.

Overview of Seasonal Work Roles

The SPWV subcategory encompasses various seasonal positions, aiming to attract workers for critical tasks, though roles in horticulture, viticulture, and fishing are covered by different visa programs. Employment must commence by May 31, 2025, and typically lasts no longer than nine months.

Application Deadline and Requirements

Prospective applicants need to submit their applications by March 31, 2025. Employers offering these roles must be accredited and provide competitive wages, with a minimum of NZD 29.66 per hour for at least 30 hours per week. They must also demonstrate that the positions were advertised locally.

Eligible Job Positions and Salaries

Several positions are available under this new visa category, offering competitive compensation. Key roles include:

Agricultural Workers: Involved in planting and harvesting crops, with an average salary of approximately NZD 45,000 per year.

Viticulture Workers: Focused on grape cultivation, earning around NZD 50,000 per year.

Fishing Crew Members: Participating in commercial fishing, with an average salary of about NZD 55,000 per year.

Ski Instructors: Providing lessons, typically earning around NZD 50,000 per year.

Adventure Tourism Operators: Managing activities such as jet boating or bungee jumping, with salaries around NZD 55,000 per year.

Tree Planters: Engaged in forestry projects, earning approximately NZD 45,000 per year.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

To qualify for the SPWV, applicants must meet specific requirements, including relevant skills and experience for the job, securing an employment offer from a New Zealand employer, and meeting health and character standards. Candidates must also demonstrate intent to comply with the visa conditions.

Steps for Application Submission

To apply for the SPWV, candidates should first obtain a job offer from a New Zealand employer. Following this, they need to prepare necessary documents, including proof of qualifications and health status. Applications can be submitted online or through authorized processing centers, with applicable fees required. After submission, applicants will await the decision on their application.