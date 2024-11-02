U.N. Projects 7 Million Increase In Food Insecurity In Nigeria By 2025

The United Nations (U.N.) forecasts that the number of people facing hunger in Nigeria will rise by 7 million by August 2025, bringing the total to 33 million.

Nigeria is currently experiencing a significant hunger crisis, with the joint report from the government and the U.N. released on Friday indicating that economic challenges drive the projected increase in food insecurity.

The biannual analysis, which covers 26 states and the federal capital, estimates that 33.1 million individuals will encounter food insecurity by August 2025.

According to the report, “Several factors contribute to this trend, most notably economic difficulties, high inflation, surging food prices, and elevated transportation costs.”

Factors Contributing to Food Insecurity in Nigeria

The food insecurity situation in Nigeria is aggravated by multiple factors, including high inflation rates, insecurity—particularly in the northern regions—and adverse weather conditions. Inflation reached a 28-year high of 34.19% in June, with food inflation exceeding 40%, marking a severe cost of living crisis for many Nigerians.

The spike in food prices is partly attributed to recent economic reforms implemented by President Tinubu, which have increased input costs for agriculture, energy, and transportation.

Insecurity has critically undermined agricultural productivity, leading to the establishment of numerous internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and the abandonment of farms in affected communities. In the northern regions, groups such as Boko Haram and various bandits have targeted farmers, resulting in fatalities and significant distress.

A report by SB Morgan Intelligence indicates that approximately 1,356 farmers were killed in one year, while another report highlights that Nigerians paid around N1.04 billion to kidnappers during the same period, reflecting deteriorating security conditions.

Recent flooding has also exacerbated the agricultural crisis, affecting food availability and driving prices higher. Last month, floods damaged an estimated 1.6 million hectares of crops, primarily in northern states, with potential losses of 1.1 million tonnes for key staples such as maize, sorghum, and rice.

In response to these challenges, the federal government has announced a support package of N3 billion to assist the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in mitigating the impact of the flooding disaster.