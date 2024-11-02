VerveLife 7.0: Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party Rocks Lagos with Unmatched Energy and Unity

Victoria Island, Lagos, came alive today as VerveLife 7.0 took center stage, marking Africa’s largest fitness celebration to date. By 7 a.m., enthusiastic participants filled the venue, eager to register, collect their event tags, and put-on Verve-branded polo shirts, setting the scene for an unforgettable day dedicated to health, wellness, and unity.

With thousands in attendance, the atmosphere was electric, radiating the vibrant energy of a fitness-conscious community that VerveLife has fostered over its seven-year journey. The event which was organised by Verve, Africa’s leading domestic payments card and token brand,has grown into a prominent platform where fitness enthusiasts come together for exhilarating workouts led by acclaimed fitness experts, affirming VerveLife as an inspiration of wellness across the continent.

This year’s event was a spectacle of local and international fitness icons. Nigerian dance queen Kaffy, fitness expert Kemen, South African fitness star Queenfitnass, and Kenya’s Alvin Lee took the stage alongside the global fitness sensation Ulisses. With celebrated squat champion Nkululeko Dlamini also on the lineup, VerveLife 7.0 truly embodied the spirit of pan-African unity in fitness.

Attendees embraced a diverse range of activities, from dance and aerobics to breakout sessions, fitness challenges, and complimentary wellness consultations. The event’s carefully curated lineup reinforced Verve’s commitment to supporting the lifestyle needs of its customers while championing a culture of health and fitness in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking to Bizwatch Nigeria at the event, Mitchell Elegbe, Group CEO of Interswitch (Verve’s parent company), shared the vision behind VerveLife. “Seven years ago, we created this platform to reach Nigerians through fitness, a passion shared nationwide, each year, VerveLife grows in scale and attendance, affirming the demand for a space where Nigerians can come together, exercise, and celebrate resilience.”

“We’ve hosted VerveLife in multiple cities, including Uyo and Abuja, with the grand finale always in Lagos. This year underlines that even in challenging times, we can draw strength from our wellness journey. This phase will pass, and we’ll emerge stronger.” Elegbe added.

The energy at the event was intense, with attendees like returning participant Kennedy Obot describing it as “the perfect way for Nigerians to create moments of happiness amidst life’s challenges.” Also, first-time attendee Florence Omotosho added, “This initiative is remarkable. Fitness is essential, especially in our current economic climate. VerveLife proves that a healthy lifestyle is within reach for everyone.”

Fitness icon Ulisses spoke passionately about the significance of health, stating, “Without your health, wealth is meaningless. This event brings together trainers and fitness lovers from across Africa, and I’m excited to collaborate with Verve to further promote fitness awareness.”

BenFit trainer Gbenga Akinpelu praised the event’s impact, saying, “VerveLife has become a leading fitness platform, and it’s inspiring to see such enthusiastic participation. This event demonstrates that fitness awareness is thriving not only in Nigeria but across Africa.”

Dr. Kaffy, a longstanding advocate of VerveLife, celebrated the event’s influence on Nigerians and the resilience of the attendees. “Fitness is more than physical strength; it’s about fostering joy and well-being. Verve has outdone itself with VerveLife, and it’s clear we’ll need a larger venue next year to accommodate the growing crowd.”

VerveLife 7.0 delivered on its promise of unity, wellness, and boundless energy. As attendees departed with a renewed commitment to health and fitness, Verve’s annual celebration reaffirmed its place as a cornerstone of wellness culture in Africa.