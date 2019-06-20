New Kano Emirates: Maintain Status Quo, Court Tells Sanusi, Ganduje

A Kano High Court presided by Justice Nasiru Saminu on Thursday ordered the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against Ganduje on May 10.

On May 10, a court restrained Kano State Government from appointing four new emirs in the state was still subsisting pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Saminu, in his ruling, ordered that all the parties in the suit should still maintain status quo pending the hearing of motion on notice.

He adjourned the matter until July 15 for hearing, The Nation reports.

The Counsel to Ganduje, the former Attorney General of Kano State, Barr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, urged the court to vacate the order of maintaining status quo through oral application since it is now over twenty days the exparte order has expired.

“An exparte order has a seven days life span under section 39, sub sections 3 and 4 grant the court power to extend the seven days life span of the exparte.

He averred that ”sub section 4 also gives the court power for the interest of justice to extend the life span.

The Counsel to the applicant, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, objected to the oral application to vacate the order, by informing the court that the application should be accompanied with a written address and that the application is not ripe for hearing.”