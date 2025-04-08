New Full List Of Crashed Price Of Food Items Across Nigeria

In what comes as a welcome relief to many Nigerians battling rising inflation and economic hardship, the prices of key food items are gradually dropping across the country.

A market survey conducted by BizWatch Nigeria in Lagos and other major cities has shown a noticeable decline in the cost of essential food commodities in recent weeks. This development is offering a breather to households nationwide, especially those struggling to keep up with the surging cost of living.

According to findings, staple items such as rice, maize, vegetable oil, and beans—which had previously recorded sharp price hikes—are now being sold at lower rates, making them more affordable for the average Nigerian consumer.

Below is a comprehensive list of the current market prices of food items compared to what they were just a few weeks ago:

Long-grain foreign rice (50kg): ₦82,000 – ₦85,000 (formerly ₦95,000 – ₦100,000) Imported short-grain rice (50kg): ₦65,000 – ₦67,000 (formerly ₦80,000 – ₦90,000) Local parboiled rice (50kg): ₦89,000 (formerly ₦90,000 – ₦100,000) Millet (4L paint bucket): ₦4,000 (formerly ₦4,500) Guinea corn (4L paint bucket): ₦4,000 (formerly ₦4,500) Soya beans (4L paint bucket): ₦6,000 (formerly ₦6,500) Wheat (4L paint bucket): ₦5,000 (formerly ₦5,500) Yellow dry corn (4L paint bucket): ₦3,000 (formerly ₦3,500) White dry corn (4L paint bucket): ₦2,500 (formerly ₦3,000) Beans (D’Rica cup): ₦1,000 – ₦1,400 (formerly ₦2,000 – ₦2,500) Yam (per tuber): ₦3,000 (formerly ₦7,000) Yellow garri (paint bucket): ₦3,000 (formerly ₦4,000) White garri (paint bucket): ₦2,500 (formerly ₦3,000) Garri (60kg bag): ₦37,500 – ₦45,000 (previously higher) Tomatoes (big crate): ₦23,000 – ₦27,000 (formerly up to ₦120,000) Semovita/Semolina (10kg): ₦16,000 Semovita/Semolina (5kg): ₦8,000 Kings vegetable oil (25L): ₦82,000 (formerly up to ₦95,000) Terra vegetable oil (25L): ₦80,000 Fresh groundnut (4L paint bucket): ₦7,200 (formerly ₦7,500)

While this downward trend is being cautiously celebrated, experts warn that long-term sustainability will depend on broader economic policies, stable foreign exchange, and improvements in the country’s agricultural supply chain.

BizWatch Nigeria will continue to monitor price changes and provide updates to help consumers stay informed and empowered in making food purchasing decisions.