NERC Moves To Add Surplus Solar Power Into National Grid

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced plans to implement a net metering framework that will allow consumers to export surplus solar power to the national grid for commercial value.

According to the commission, Nigeria’s solar adoption has grown rapidly in recent years. In 2023, solar panel imports were valued at over $200m, representing more than four million units, much of which were deployed for captive power generation. By the first quarter of 2025, imports had risen to ₦125.3bn, reflecting increased investment in renewable energy solutions across both rural and off-grid communities.

NERC disclosed that an additional 63.5 megawatts of solar capacity was installed in 2024, bringing the country’s total capacity to 385.7 MW. The growth, it said, has prompted calls from stakeholders to create a framework that allows excess energy to be injected into the national grid.

To this end, the regulator has developed draft regulations on net billing in line with Sections 46 and 48 of the Electricity Act 2023, which govern its consultations and rulemaking process. The draft guidelines are now open for public input until September 26, 2025.

“The commission is inviting stakeholders and the general public to review and submit comments on the draft net billing regulations, available on the NERC website,” the statement read.