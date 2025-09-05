Asian, European Stocks Climb Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report

Asian and European stocks advanced on Friday, joining a global equity rally as investors awaited U.S. employment data expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt opened higher, while Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai also rebounded after recent volatility in Chinese equities. Reports of potential regulatory measures in China helped ease a sharp selloff that had rattled markets earlier in the week.

Analysts noted that weaker U.S. labor data released on Thursday, including higher-than-expected jobless claims and slowing private-sector hiring, fueled expectations of Fed rate cuts. “All eyes will be on Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, with weak numbers likely boosting the probability of a rate cut,” said Victoria Scholar of Interactive Investor.

Meanwhile, government bond yields, which had spiked earlier in the week on debt concerns, edged lower. Japanese long-term yields also eased, though the Nikkei struggled to hold early gains. Gold consolidated near record highs as investors sought safe havens, while oil prices extended losses on supply concerns despite ongoing geopolitical risks.

