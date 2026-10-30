NEPZA highlights education, healthcare projects in Ogun host communities

By Emmanuella Opara | October 29th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority says its community development initiatives around the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone cover education, healthcare, roads, water supply and youth empowerment.

The China-Nigeria Friendship School in Igbesa has operated for more than 14 years and currently serves over 700 pupils.

More than 10,000 students have benefited from an inter-school knowledge competition organised for public schools in host communities.

Roads built by the zone are estimated to benefit over 350,000 people, while a solar-powered water facility serves more than 5,000 residents.

NEPZA says it will continue engaging host communities to identify needs and support local development.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the welfare of communities around the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, outlining interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and youth empowerment.

The authority’s Administrative Manager, Steven Makanjuola, disclosed this during a press briefing at the zone in Igbesa, Ogun State, on Wednesday. He said the zone’s responsibilities extended beyond attracting investment and promoting industrialisation to building relationships with communities hosting its operations.

Established to promote industrial development, attract investment and strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria and China, the zone provides a platform for businesses to operate, create jobs, develop skills and expand economic opportunities.

Makanjuola said the zone had maintained the China-Nigeria Friendship School in Igbesa for more than 14 years. The school currently has over 700 pupils and has been recognised by education stakeholders as one of the leading public primary schools in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

The zone has also organised an inter-school knowledge competition for public schools in its host communities, with more than 10,000 students benefiting over the years. It has supported schools with educational and extracurricular materials, including sound systems, musical instruments, sports equipment, stationery and food items, while awarding cash prizes to outstanding schools.

In healthcare, Makanjuola said the zone constructed a modern hospital block and periodically donated medical supplies to hospitals. It also organised medical outreaches for residents of its host communities.

Infrastructure projects include roads connecting communities, among them the Oba Adesola Market Road, which the official said had improved commercial activity in Igbesa. The roads are estimated to benefit more than 350,000 people.

The zone has also supported hundreds of young people through annual empowerment programmes that provide grants and business starter kits to help them establish or expand businesses. In addition, its solar-powered community water facility provides access to water for more than 5,000 people.

The Public Relations Manager of the zone, Tope Anthony, said the interventions were designed to address practical community needs, improve livelihoods and promote sustainable development alongside the zone’s industrial objectives.

Makanjuola acknowledged that community development required continuous engagement and responses to changing needs. He said the zone would maintain consultations with traditional institutions, community leaders, residents, government agencies and other stakeholders to identify priorities and determine areas for further intervention.

The authority said it would continue to pursue programmes aimed at improving community welfare while supporting industrial growth, employment generation and economic cooperation between Nigeria and China.

THE ISSUES

The initiatives reflect the role host-community relations play in the operations of industrial zones. While investment and industrialisation are central to the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone’s objectives, the authority’s outlined projects focus on how nearby residents can benefit through access to education, healthcare, roads, water and business support.

The figures provided by NEPZA indicate the reported reach of some of its interventions, including the school’s enrolment, the students who have participated in the knowledge competition and the estimated number of people benefiting from roads and water facilities.

However, the authority also acknowledged that community development remains an ongoing process requiring regular engagement and attention to emerging needs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We recognise that our growth depends not only on investment but also on the relationships we build with the people around us. We value this partnership and remain committed to making our presence meaningful to our host communities,” Steven Makanjuola, Administrative Manager of NEPZA, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

NEPZA says it will continue engaging traditional institutions, community leaders, residents and government agencies to identify community priorities and develop further interventions.

BOTTOM LINE

NEPZA says its work around the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone combines industrial development with community-focused programmes in education, healthcare, infrastructure and youth empowerment. Sustained engagement with host communities will remain central to its stated commitment to improving local welfare and expanding economic opportunities.