By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 19th, 2026

Key Points

· Nigerian social media critic Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has been rushed to a hospital in China after being diagnosed with “life-threatening” malaria

· He disclosed his condition in an Instagram video on Thursday while on a business trip to China

· He said his attempts at self-medication failed before he was taken to hospital

· Doctors told him he would be quarantined in hospital for at least four to seven days

· He said he nearly lost his life on Wednesday night

· He said he had never heard of “life-threatening” malaria and was told many Nigerians die from it

Main Story

Nigerian social media critic Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has been rushed to a Chinese hospital after being diagnosed with “life-threatening” malaria. He disclosed his health condition in a video on Instagram on Thursday, while on a business trip to China.

VDM said his attempts to treat the illness through self-medication failed before he was taken to the hospital. According to him, the doctors attending to him said he would remain quarantined for at least four to seven days. He added that he had never heard of “life-threatening” malaria and was told that many Nigerians often die from such sickness.

In the caption of the video, he said the illness nearly took his life on Wednesday night. “This sickness almost took my life last night, this morning I was rushed to the hospital and I will be in quarantine from today, I can’t leave. In my whole 32 years of living, I have never slept in the hospital before but this is going to keep me here for 4-7 days straight,” he wrote.

The Issues

His experience is a reminder that malaria can become severe and dangerous, particularly when treated without medical supervision. His admission that self-medication failed highlights the risk of delaying proper hospital care, a habit common among many people who assume malaria is a minor illness.

It also underscores that malaria remains a threat to Nigerians travelling abroad. Severe malaria can progress quickly, and prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical, The details come from VDM’s own account. The report does not name the hospital or give further medical details, and no statement from his doctors or representatives was included.

What’s Being Said

VDM described the experience in stark terms, saying the illness almost took his life and that the hospital stay is a first for him in his 32 years. He said he cannot leave the hospital during the quarantine period, No comment from his family, team or the hospital was included in the report.

What’s Next

VDM is expected to remain in hospital for four to seven days as doctors continue treatment. Fans and well-wishers are likely to flood his page with messages of support, and he may share updates on his recovery, Attention will also turn to whether his trip and planned business engagements in China are affected.

Bottom Line

VDM’s hospitalisation in China for severe malaria has drawn concern from fans, and his warning about the failure of self-medication serves as a timely reminder to seek proper medical care early.