NEPC Urges Shift to Value Addition As Nigeria Moves To Boost Gemstone Export Earnings

KEY POINTS:

NEPC calls for a transition from raw gemstone exports to value-added processing.

Workshop targets skills development, export standards, and global market access.

Stakeholders say value addition will boost foreign exchange and job creation.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has urged Nigerian miners to move away from exporting raw gemstones and embrace value addition to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global export market.

The council made the call during a capacity-building workshop held on Tuesday in Kano, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s gemstone value chain and improving export readiness.

Speaking at the event, NEPC Executive Director Nonye Ayeni said countries dominating the global gemstone market do so by adding value through cutting, polishing, certification, and branding rather than merely mining large volumes.

She noted that Nigeria possesses abundant deposits of gemstones such as sapphire, tourmaline, emerald, topaz, garnet, and amethyst across several states, yet continues to lose significant economic benefits due to the export of unprocessed stones.

Ayeni explained that exporting raw minerals deprives the country of foreign exchange earnings, employment opportunities, and industrial growth, while other countries capture the bulk of the value through processing and finishing.

She added that the workshop aligns with NEPC’s #DoubleYourExports campaign, which promotes diversification of non-oil exports through value addition and improved standards.

The NEPC boss also emphasised the importance of organised mining clusters and collaboration among miners, processors, exporters, and financial institutions to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

THE ISSUES

A major challenge facing Nigeria’s gemstone sector is the dominance of informal mining practices and limited local processing capacity.

Experts say the continued export of raw gemstones weakens the country’s export value, reduces industrial development opportunities, and limits job creation across the mineral value chain.

Additionally, many miners lack technical skills, certification processes, and access to international markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Representing the NEPC Executive Director, North-West Regional Coordinator Hajiya Amina Abdulmalik stressed the need for Nigerian miners and artisans to acquire modern skills that meet international quality standards.

She said the training would focus on quality management, export documentation, and market access strategies to improve global competitiveness.

Also speaking, Kano State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Alhaji Hamza Safiyanu, said the state government was advancing sector reforms through improved data collection, stakeholder engagement, and policy development.

He noted that efforts were underway to support artisanal miners with better market access and increased awareness of global industry opportunities.

WHAT’S NEXT

NEPC plans to sustain capacity-building programmes across mining regions to strengthen value addition, improve export compliance, and encourage investment in gemstone processing facilities.

Stakeholders also expect increased collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions, and private investors to develop Nigeria’s gemstone industry.

By shifting from raw gemstone exports to value-added processing, Nigeria aims to unlock greater foreign exchange earnings, create jobs, and position itself as a competitive player in the global gemstone market while advancing its broader non-oil export diversification agenda.