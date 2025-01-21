NEMA Delivers Relief Materials To Victims Of Niger Tanker Explosion

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials, including food, non-food items, and medical supplies, to victims of the tragic petrol tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko Junction in Niger State.

The incident, which took place on Saturday morning, claimed 98 lives, left 69 injured, and destroyed 20 shops.

According to a statement released by NEMA on Tuesday, the disaster was triggered when a crashed petrol tanker, loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), spilled its contents during an attempted fuel transfer to another tanker. The spillage reportedly came into contact with a generator used to power the transfer process, sparking a devastating explosion along the Dikko-Maje Road, opposite Baddegi Station.

NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, led the distribution of relief materials in the affected community, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

“Based on the initial rapid assessment conducted by officials of NEMA, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), and other first responders, we are here to provide immediate relief to the affected families,” Mrs. Umar stated.

She expressed her condolences to the community and reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to coordinating comprehensive recovery efforts. Mrs. Umar also emphasised the importance of disaster preparedness and proactive measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The intervention received praise from the Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Afiniki Daudu, who commended the Federal Government for its swift response.

Other officials present at the event included the Chairman of Gurara Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulhalim Abubakar; the Director General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Arah; and community leaders.

Mrs. Umar also acknowledged the prompt actions of first responders, including NEMA, NSEMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps, firefighters, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, medical personnel, and local community members, whose efforts saved lives and reduced further damage.

The tanker explosion has reignited discussions on the need for stricter safety protocols during fuel transfer operations and heightened awareness of disaster risk management within communities.

NEMA’s intervention underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting disaster-hit communities and highlights the importance of coordinated emergency responses in mitigating the impact of such tragedies.