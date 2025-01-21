NFF Sets Date For 2025 Federation Cup Draws

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the schedule for the national draws of the 2025 President Federation Cup, one of the country’s most celebrated football tournaments for both men and women.

The draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja. This year’s competition will feature 72 clubs, including two teams from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

For the men’s tournament, the action begins with the Round of 64 matches during the weekend of May 3–4, 2025. Teams will compete fiercely, with winners advancing through knockout stages that include the Round of 16 on May 14, quarterfinals on June 5, and semi-finals on June 18. The grand finale is set for Saturday, June 28, 2025, when the ultimate champion will be crowned.

In the women’s competition, fewer teams mean the tournament starts at the Round of 32. From there, teams will progress through similar knockout rounds, culminating in a final match that promises to deliver top-tier football.

The stakes are high, especially for the men’s category, as the winner will secure a spot in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup for the 2025–2026 season.

The defending champions, El-Kanemi Warriors (men) and Rivers Angels (women), will aim to hold onto their titles as clubs across Nigeria prepare to challenge for glory in what promises to be an exciting season of football.