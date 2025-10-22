NELFUND 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Applying And Getting Approved For Nigeria’s Interest-Free Student Loan

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has officially announced the commencement of its student loan application process for the 2025/2026 academic year, giving Nigerian students an opportunity to access interest-free financial support for their tertiary education.

According to a statement released by the Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the application window will open on October 23, 2025, and close on January 31, 2026. Oluwatuyi also expressed gratitude to tertiary institutions nationwide for their continued collaboration and urged them to maintain their support to ensure the process runs seamlessly for all qualified applicants.

Understanding NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was established under the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, as a federal initiative to provide interest-free student loans to indigent students in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The programme aims to make higher education more accessible by covering tuition fees and, in some cases, providing upkeep allowances to support living expenses.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the NELFUND student loan, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a Nigerian citizen. Be enrolled in a public university, polytechnic, or college of education. Possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN). Attend an institution recognised and approved by NELFUND. Have a verifiable admission and academic record as recognised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

How to Apply for the NELFUND Student Loan in 2025

Below is a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to successfully apply and get approved for the NELFUND student loan:

Step 1: Visit the Official NELFUND Portal

Go to the official website at www.nelf.gov.ng and click on “Apply Now.” It is crucial to ensure that you are on the genuine NELFUND site, as several fraudulent pages have emerged online. Always verify the URL before entering any personal information.

Step 2: Register or Create a New Account

Click on “Get Started,” enter your email address, create a password, and confirm your nationality as Nigerian. After completing registration, verify your email address by clicking on the confirmation link sent to your inbox.

Note: Use an active email account to ensure you receive important updates regarding your loan application.

Step 3: Confirm Eligibility and Provide Personal Details

Input your full name, NIN, BVN, date of birth, phone number, and address. Ensure all information matches your official records. Any inconsistencies may delay or invalidate your application.

Step 4: Provide Educational Details

Before proceeding, confirm that your school has uploaded your student records to the NELFUND database. Once verified, select your institution from the approved list, input your matriculation number, JAMB registration number, and upload your admission letter.

Step 5: Select Loan Type and Amount

Choose the type of loan you wish to apply for — whether it’s tuition-only or includes an upkeep allowance to support your daily living expenses. Applicants are advised to request only what they genuinely need, as excessive or unjustified requests may affect approval.

Step 6: Upload Required Documents

Attach clear and legible copies of all necessary documents, including your admission letter, school ID card, tuition invoice, and a valid means of identification.

Step 7: Review and Submit Application

Carefully review your application details before submission. You will be required to agree to the Global Standing Instruction (GSI), which authorises repayment once you begin earning income. Ensure accuracy before submission to prevent disqualification.

Step 8: Monitor Application Progress

After submission, log into your NELFUND dashboard regularly to track the status of your loan under the “Loans” or “Status” tab. If your application is rejected, review the reason provided, correct the issue, and reapply promptly.

Step 9: Loan Disbursement

Upon approval, NELFUND will pay tuition fees directly to your institution, while upkeep allowances (if applicable) will be sent to your personal bank account during the academic year. Disbursements may occasionally be delayed due to verification procedures involving your school and NELFUND.

What the Loan Covers

Tuition Fees: Paid directly to the student’s institution.

Upkeep Allowance: Optional financial support for accommodation, feeding, and transportation expenses during academic sessions.

Note: Upkeep funds are disbursed only during active academic periods to prevent duplicate or fraudulent payments.

Loan Repayment Terms

Repayment begins two years after completing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or after graduation (if NYSC does not apply).

The loan is interest-free but must be repaid in full.

Repayments are typically made through Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) deductions or other self-employment arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can students in private universities apply?

No. The NELFUND loan is currently available only to students in public tertiary institutions.

2. How long does approval take?

There is no fixed timeline. The duration largely depends on how quickly your institution and NELFUND verify your submitted details.

3. What if I don’t get a job immediately after graduation?

You will not be required to begin repayment until you start earning income.

4. Can I reapply if my first application is rejected?

Yes. You can reapply after correcting the issues stated on your rejection notice, such as missing or incorrect details.

5. What is the deadline for 2025 applications?

The NELFUND 2025 application window is open from Thursday, October 23, 2025, to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Final Thoughts

The NELFUND 2025 Student Loan Scheme offers a lifeline to thousands of Nigerian students struggling to finance their education. By providing interest-free financial aid, the government is bridging the gap between academic potential and economic hardship, ensuring that every eligible Nigerian has access to quality higher education without financial limitations.